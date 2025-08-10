Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 10: Free emotes, pets and vouchers in India Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players in India, offering a chance to grab free in-game rewards such as emotes, pets, and vouchers. These codes are valid for a limited time and can only be used by a set number of players, so gamers need to redeem them quickly.

New Delhi:

Garena, a Singapore-based gaming company, has rolled out a new set of brand-new redeem codes for its popular battle royale game titled Free Fire Max that gives a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards at no cost to the Indian mobile game players. These rewards include stylish emotes, rare pets and valuable vouchers that can enhance gameplay and help improve in-game ranking.

Limited-time codes only for the Indian region

These redeem codes are specifically designed for the Indian region and will remain valid for a short period. They are also capped, meaning they are a limited number of players who could use them. Players should note that codes from other regions will not work.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 10

Here are the new set of codes, which will help the players to enjoy free perks during their gameplay:

To redeem emotes:

FFICJGW9NKYT FFCO8BS5JW2D FFAC2YXE6RF2 FF9MJ31CXKRG

To get free Pets:

VNY3MQWNKEGU U8S47JGJH5MG FFIC33NTEUKA ZZATXB24QES8

Vouchers:

HHNAT6VKQ9R7 TDK4JWN6RD6 XFW4Z6Q882WY 4TPQRDQJHVP4 WD2ATK3ZEA55 E2F86ZREMK49 HFNSJ6W74Z48 2FG94YCW9VMV FFDBGQWPNHJX V44ZZ5YY7CBS

How to redeem Free Fire codes

Visit the official redemption site: https://reward.ff.garena.com/ Log in with your Free Fire account. Click on the Redeem Code banner. Enter your redeem code and click Confirm. Rewards will be credited within 24 hours if the code is valid.

Important note for players

Free Fire (original version) was banned in India in 2020, along with multiple Chinese apps being banned, but Garena Free Fire Max is still available for Indian players. Redeem codes are region-specific and may expire quickly, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

How to download Free Fire Max in India

Indian players can download Free Fire Max directly from the Google Play Store (for Android) or Apple App Store (for iOS).

Make sure you download the official version published by Garena to avoid fake or unsafe apps.