iPhone 17 Series leak uncovers major screen size shake-up A recent leak regarding the iPhone 17 series has emerged, disclosing the screen sizes of the upcoming devices. Apple plans to launch the iPhone 17 Air this year, which will feature a larger screen than the standard iPhone 17.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 series is going to make its global debut next month. Ahead of its launch, new leaks are shedding light on what to expect for the upcoming smartphones. Recently, images of screen protectors for the upcoming series have surfaced. These images suggests the screen sizes for each model. The leak confirms that Apple plans to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air variant. Reports suggest that the Plus model will not be included in this year's lineup.

Leaked screen sizes and design

A tipster on X (formerly Twitter), Majin Bu, shared an image of the screen protectors, indicating that the standard iPhone 17 will have the smallest screen in the series, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the largest.

This leak follows the recent appearance of dummy units, which gave us a first look at the design of the new phones.

iPhone 17 Air expected features

Feature Details (Rumoured) Display 6.6-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion) Processor A19 chip RAM 8GB or 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (no 1TB option) Rear Camera Single 48MP lens Front Camera 24MP Battery Approximately 2,800mAh (due to thin design) Design Ultra-thin body, possibly 5.5mm thick; lighter weight (around 145g); horizontal camera bar Materials Rumoured to use titanium or a titanium-aluminum blend Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Dual eSIM, and wireless charging support Ports Expected to have a USB-C port, but rumors of a portless design have also surfaced Other Features Action Button, Camera Control button, Dynamic Island

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be incredibly thin at just 5.5mm and weigh only 145 grams. It may be equipped with a 2,800mAh battery and a single rear camera system, featuring a 48MP main lens and a 24MP selfie camera. The phone could also be portless, relying on dual eSIM and wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro storage

According to Chinese tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will not have a 128GB variant. Instead, the base storage will be 256GB, with other options at 512GB and 1TB. This marks a change from the iPhone 16 Pro, which launched last year with a 128GB base variant priced at Rs 1,19,900.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro base model to offer 256GB of storage, along with price hike