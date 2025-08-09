iPhone 17 Pro base model to offer 256GB of storage, along with price hike A new leak has emerged regarding the iPhone 17 Pro. Users won’t have to worry about running out of storage in this Pro model of Apple’s upcoming iPhone, set to launch this year.

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch next month, in September, and new leaks about the series are constantly emerging. This year's models are expected to feature several major upgrades. Apple is reportedly planning to change the design of the Pro models and increase their storage capacity, so users will no longer have to worry about their phone's memory being full. A new leak has provided details on both the price and storage options for the iPhone 17 Pro.

More storage options

According to Chinese tipster Setsuna Digital on the microblogging platform Weibo, the 128GB variant will not be available for the upcoming Pro models. Instead, Apple may launch both Pro models this year with a base variant of 256GB. This model will be available in three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro's base variant was 128GB and was priced at Rs 1,19,900.

The 256GB base model of the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to cost around $50 (approximately Rs 4,400) more than last year's model. This would put the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro at an estimated Rs 1,24,900. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air will be launched in place of the iPhone 17 Plus and is also expected to be priced in the Rs 1 lakh range.

iPhone 17 Pro Expected features Display 6.9-inch Super Retina, 120Hz Processor A19 Pro Bionic Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Camera 50MP + 48MP + 50MP, 12MP OS iOS 26, Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to feature the A19 Pro Bionic chipset and 12GB of RAM. To help with heat dissipation, the company is expected to include a new vapour chamber cooling system. The phone may also come with a new scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating. The Pro model's camera system could be upgraded with a 48MP telephoto camera that supports up to 8x optical zoom. Furthermore, the iPhone 17 series will launch with iOS 26, which will support Apple Intelligence and include ChatGPT-5.

