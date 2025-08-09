Jio's Rs 189 plan offers significant relief to millions of users with a range of affordable benefits Jio offers a value plan for its millions of users. In this plan, users receive benefits such as unlimited calling, data, and free SMS for just Rs 189.

New Delhi:

Jio offers a variety of affordable recharge plans that provide users with numerous benefits, including unlimited calling and data. Reliance Jio has recently enhanced its portfolio by adding a new, low-cost plan. For just Rs 189, this prepaid plan offers benefits like unlimited calling and data, making it a significant competitor to plans from Airtel and Vodafone priced under Rs 200.

Jio's Rs 189 plan

According to the Reliance Jio website, the Rs 189 plan has a validity of 28 days. It includes unlimited calling and free national roaming across the country. Users also receive a total of 2GB of high-speed data and 300 free SMS.

As with most of Jio's recharge plans, this value-oriented option provides access to OTT apps. Specifically, users can enjoy Jio TV and Jio AI Cloud. This plan is designed for value-conscious customers who want to keep their SIM active for the entire month at a minimal cost.

Airtel's Rs 199 plan

Airtel's competing plan is priced at Rs 199 and also comes with a 28-day validity. This plan offers unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 2GB of data. It is primarily targeted at users who use their number as a secondary SIM and require some data along with calling. The plan also includes 300 free SMS. Additionally, Airtel users get a subscription to Perplexity AI, valued at Rs 17,500.

Airtel has also recently launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 195. The plan is valid for 90 days and provides users with 15GB of data. Additionally, it offers a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar Mobile, which is worth Rs 149.

This is important to note: the following information is about 4G data, not 5G. Bharti Airtel offers a data voucher that can be used all over India. If you're looking for the Rs 195 plan, you can find it on the Bharti Airtel website or through their mobile app called Airtel Thanks.

