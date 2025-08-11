Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 with 5,000mAh battery spotted ahead of launch Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab A11 has appeared on South Korea’s Safety Korea certification website, revealing its design and confirming specs like a 5,000mAh battery and LTE support.

New Delhi:

Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next affordable tablet, the Galaxy Tab A11, expected to succeed the Galaxy Tab A9 lineup from 2023. A recent listing on South Korea’s Safety Korea certification website reveals a live image of the device, suggesting that its debut could be just around the corner.

What is being launched and where will it be available?

While Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy Tab A11, multiple certifications- including Safety Korea, FCC, and IMEI that point toward its imminent release. The tablet is expected to be available globally, including markets like India, where its predecessor saw significant demand.

Expected pricing

Samsung has not confirmed the price of the Galaxy Tab A11, but given that the Galaxy Tab A9 launched in India at Rs 12,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant, the A11 is likely to fall in a similar range, making it a competitive option in the budget Android tablet segment.

Key features

According to the certifications, the Galaxy Tab A11 could feature:

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging

Front-facing camera optimised for portrait use

Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity

Support for GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks (cellular variant: SM-X135G)

It is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab A11+, expanding Samsung’s affordable tablet lineup.

Best highlight

The standout feature for the Galaxy Tab A11 appears to be its balanced mix of portability, LTE support, and long battery life, making it a versatile option for both casual entertainment and light productivity—especially for students and professionals on the go.

How it stands out from the competition

While budget tablets from brands like Realme, Lenovo, and Nokia focus primarily on multimedia, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A series is known for better software support, a clean One UI experience, and long-term updates. If priced competitively, the Galaxy Tab A11 could attract buyers looking for a reliable device with LTE connectivity and Samsung’s robust ecosystem integration.