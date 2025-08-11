Gemini Live gains full integration with Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks on Android and iOS Google has rolled out Gemini Live’s integration with Calendar, Maps, and Tasks for all users. The AI chatbot can now add events, find routes, and create tasks in real time via voice commands on both Android and iOS.

New Delhi:

Google is finally rolling out Gemini Live’s long-awaited integration with several of its first-party apps, including Google Calendar, Maps, and Tasks. The feature, which enables the AI chatbot’s real-time two-way voice mode to directly interact with these apps, was first announced at Google I/O 2025 in May. Now, it is reaching users worldwide across both the free and paid tiers of Gemini.

What the Integration offers

With this new update, Gemini Live can now perform tasks directly within Google Calendar, Maps, and Tasks. For example, users can:

Add events to their Google Calendar via voice commands.

Create tasks and to-do lists in the Tasks app.

Find and display routes through Google Maps without leaving the conversation.

When a user makes a query that could benefit from one of these apps, Gemini Live will automatically connect to it. Alternatively, users can directly instruct it to open or use a specific app.

How does it work in real time?

During testing, the integration proved quick and accurate. For instance, asking Gemini Live to “find the fastest route to Connaught Place” immediately opened Google Maps with the navigation ready. Similarly, asking to “schedule a meeting for Monday at 3 PM” added it straight to Calendar.

Whenever Gemini Live connects to an app, an icon appears at the bottom of the screen. After the session ends, a small box appears in the Gemini interface with a preview of the requested action, clicking on it redirects the user to the relevant Google app.

Availability across platforms

The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices. This rollout follows June’s limited testing phase, where only a handful of users gained early access. Now, it is being deployed widely to all eligible accounts.

Recent Gemini Live updates

Last month, Google added real-time captions to Gemini Live, enabling users to read responses while the chatbot speaks. The captions auto-activate when device volume is low or muted, enhancing accessibility.