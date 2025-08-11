Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025: Huge discounts from August 13–17 on electronics, fashion and more The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will run from August 13–17, offering deep discounts on electronics, fashion, and home essentials, plus a 10 per cent instant discount for Canara Bank cardholders. Shoppers can also enjoy cashback, exchange bonuses, and Super Coin benefits.

New Delhi:

Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce players in the country, has officially announced its Independence Day Sale 2025, which will kick off from August 13 onwards. It will be a mega shopping event which will last for five days and will offer huge discounts on electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. The sale will also feature exclusive bank offers and exchange bonuses, giving buyers multiple ways to save. Interestingly, while the landing page calls it the Independence Day Sale, the banner mentions Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, hinting that it could be an extension of the recently concluded event.

What is this Flipkart Independence Day Sale all about?

The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 is one of the e-commerce giant’s biggest mid-year sales which takes place every year, and it has been designed to offer massive discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion, home essentials and kitchen appliances. Brands like Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Asus, HP, and TCL will be available at reduced prices, along with apparel, furniture, sunglasses, jewellery, and more.

How to redeem the best offers

Bank discount: Get a 10 per cent instant discount with Canara Bank credit and debit cards. Cashback and exchange bonuses: Combine these with the bank discount for extra savings. Bundle deals: Use Flipkart Plus Super Coins for an additional 10% off on select items. Early access: Keep an eye on early-bird deals if you’re a Flipkart Plus or VIP member.

Sale Timeline

Start date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 End date: Monday, August 17, 2025

This five-day sale overlaps with the Independence Day weekend, making it a prime time for festive shopping.

Best offers to expect?