Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025: Huge discounts from August 13–17 on electronics, fashion and more

Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce players in the country, has officially announced its Independence Day Sale 2025, which will kick off from August 13 onwards. It will be a mega shopping event which will last for five days and will offer huge discounts on electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. The sale will also feature exclusive bank offers and exchange bonuses, giving buyers multiple ways to save. Interestingly, while the landing page calls it the Independence Day Sale, the banner mentions Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, hinting that it could be an extension of the recently concluded event.
What is this Flipkart Independence Day Sale all about?
The Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 is one of the e-commerce giant’s biggest mid-year sales which takes place every year, and it has been designed to offer massive discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion, home essentials and kitchen appliances. Brands like Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Asus, HP, and TCL will be available at reduced prices, along with apparel, furniture, sunglasses, jewellery, and more.
How to redeem the best offers
- Bank discount: Get a 10 per cent instant discount with Canara Bank credit and debit cards.
- Cashback and exchange bonuses: Combine these with the bank discount for extra savings.
- Bundle deals: Use Flipkart Plus Super Coins for an additional 10% off on select items.
- Early access: Keep an eye on early-bird deals if you’re a Flipkart Plus or VIP member.
Sale Timeline
- Start date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
- End date: Monday, August 17, 2025
This five-day sale overlaps with the Independence Day weekend, making it a prime time for festive shopping.
Best offers to expect?
- Electronics: Discounts on Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Asus, HP, TCL.
- Fashion and Lifestyle: Price cuts on traditional, casual, and formal wear.
- Home and Kitchen: Offers on furniture, kitchen essentials, and décor.
- Accessories: Deals on watches, sunglasses, and jewellery.
|
MakeMyTrip’s Multilingual AI travel assistant launched with voice assistant and more
|
Made by Google 2025 event set for August 20: Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a and more
|
Pen drive secrets: How this tiny device stores up to 2TB of data