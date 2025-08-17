New Captcha Scam Alert in India: One click can infect your phone with malware With scams becoming more sophisticated, it is important for Indian internet users to stay vigilant. Fake captchas may look harmless, but one wrong click can expose your device to dangerous malware like Luma Stealer.

New Delhi:

Cyber criminals have found a new way to cheat innocent people through fake captcha codes that look like genuine verification prompts. These fake captchas are being used to spread malware such as Luma Stealer, which is capable of stealing sensitive data from phones and computers. Users in India must remain alert while browsing, especially when visiting unknown websites, clicking pop-up ads, or enabling browser notifications.

Scam through fake captcha codes

Most of us are familiar with captcha codes that ask us to tick a box saying 'I am not a robot'- just like any authentication platform. The confirming question message was meant to ensure that automated bots cannot misuse websites. However, cyber criminals have brought a new way to fool and misuse this familiar security method for scams.

According to reports, fraudsters are embedding fake captcha codes into hacked websites, phishing emails, and deceptive advertisements. When unsuspecting users interact with these codes, malware silently gets installed on their system. Once inside, the malware can steal personal information, login credentials, and even banking data.

The role of Luma Stealer malware

Cyber experts have warned that a dangerous malware called Luma Stealer is being distributed through these fake captcha traps. This malware can compromise entire devices by accessing stored data, saved passwords and browser history. The scam particularly becomes effective when users click on prompts to enable browser notifications, unknowingly granting hackers more access to their system.

How the scam works

Fraudsters often create dummy websites that resemble popular platforms and then show fake prompts on the screen. After a user clicks the captcha, they may be asked to allow notifications or download a file. While clicking the fake captcha itself may not immediately harm your device, following the instructions that come after can lead to malware installation.

How to stay safe from this captcha scam?

Check the website URL carefully – fake websites often have spelling errors or strange characters. Avoid enabling notifications from unknown websites. Ignore suspicious pop-ups that ask you to install files or approve permissions. Keep antivirus and security software updated to detect threats early. Stay alert on public Wi-Fi or unknown networks, as they are often used by hackers.

Always double-check website authenticity and avoid following random on-screen instructions.