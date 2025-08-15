Tablets are back? India market jumps 20%; Apple grabs 30% share Apple leads the tablet market with a 30 percent market share, while Samsung holds a 27 percent share, placing it in second position.

According to a new report by CyberMedia Research (CMR), the tablet PC market in India experienced a significant 20 per cent year-on-year growth in the June 2025 quarter. This surge was largely driven by Apple, which captured nearly one-third of the market share.

Market share breakdown

Apple: Apple maintained its leading position with a 30 per cent market share. The company's iPad shipments grew by 10 per cent year-on-year and 78 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This growth was fueled by strong demand for the newly launched iPad 11 Series, which accounted for 70 per cent of Apple's total shipments for the quarter.

Samsung: Following Apple, Samsung secured a 27 per cent market share, with its shipments increasing by 15 per cent year-on-year. The company's diverse portfolio helped it perform well in both the affordable and enterprise segments. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was a key contributor, making up 81 per cent of Samsung's tablet shipments.

Lenovo: Lenovo's market share remained steady at 16 per cent, even though its supplies to the Indian market grew by 18 per cent.

Xiaomi and OnePlus: These brands saw remarkable growth, with Xiaomi's shipments increasing by 81 per cent (15 per cent market share) and OnePlus's by 95 per cent (6 per cent market share).

Key market trends

Menka Kumari, a Senior Analyst at CMR's Industry Intelligence Group, noted that the strong double-digit growth in the value-for-money segment highlights robust demand from students, gig workers, and budget-conscious consumers. These users are seeking reliable performance and are attracted to new, compelling Android tablets from brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

At the same time, the premium segment, led by Apple and Samsung, is seeing heightened interest from professionals and loyalists who prioritize seamless integration, security, and a superior user experience.

Future outlook

CMR projects a steady growth of 10-15 per cent for the Indian tablet market in 2025. Kumari expects this momentum to continue into the festive quarter, driven by demand from both urban centers and a growing base of aspirational Indian consumers. The shift towards 5G-enabled premium and value-for-money Android tablets, which offer enhanced productivity and entertainment, is also a key factor.

