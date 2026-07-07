Tamil Nadu government hikes TASMAC staff salaries by 25% after two decades

New Delhi:

In a major decision, the Tamil Nadu government has approved a 25% salary hike for employees working at TASMAC liquor outlets. It is the first pay revision for TASMAC staff in nearly 20 years and is part of the government's efforts to improve the functioning of state-run liquor stores. The revised salaries are expected to benefit employees while also addressing long-standing concerns over irregularities at liquor outlets.

The government said the salary increase is intended to reduce corruption and stop the practice of charging customers more than the official price of liquor bottles. Complaints of customers being asked to pay an extra Rs 10 per bottle have frequently surfaced at TASMAC outlets. Officials believe that better pay will reduce such practices and encourage greater transparency and accountability.

Explaining the decision, Minister Vignesh said the salary revision would remove the need for employees to collect additional money from customers and help improve public trust in the system.

Part of wider TASMAC reforms

The salary hike comes as part of a broader push by the government to reform the functioning of TASMAC. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay directed the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands.

Out of Tamil Nadu's 4,765 liquor shops, 717 were identified for closure, including outlets situated near temples and other religious places, schools and colleges, and major bus stands. The government described the move as a social reform initiative aimed at reducing easy access to alcohol in sensitive public areas.

Move receives support

The government's decision to close liquor outlets in sensitive locations received support from leaders across party lines. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan welcomed the initiative and urged the government to continue reducing the number of liquor shops across the state.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also backed the decision, saying it addressed a long-pending public demand and would improve safety for women, students and the general public.

More welfare measures announced by Vijay

The salary hike is among several policy decisions announced by the TVK government since taking office. Other initiatives include free electricity for domestic consumers, the creation of a dedicated women's safety force, and anti-drug units in every district.

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