Elon Musk makes Grok imagine free worldwide: Create AI videos and images instantly Elon Musk has announced that Grok Imagine, the advanced AI-powered video and image generation tool, is free for users all across the world. The platform was previously available only to paid subscribers.

Elon Musk, a billionaire who heads and owns leading brands like X (formerly known as Twitter, a microblogging platform), Tesla (a premium e-automobile brand) and SpaceX (space mission company), has recently announced that Grok Imagine, the advanced AI-powered video and image generation tool, is now free for users worldwide. The platform, which was earlier available only for the paid subscribers, enables users to create high-quality images, realistic portraits, branded content and 6-second videos with sound/music.

What is Grok Imagine?

Elon Musk, CEO of X, confirmed that Grok Imagine is now free to access globally on Saturday (August 16, 2025) via a post on his X page.

Musk made the news official on X by using an AI-generated image of himself, which signals the tool’s creative power. Launched on July 28, 2025, for paid users, Grok Imagine quickly became popular among creators, marketers, and digital artists.

Grok Imagine: Main highlighting feature

The tool has been designed to revolutionise the content creation by combining multiple specialised AI models. Among its standout features are:

High-quality image generation across multiple domains. 6-second video creation with sound, ideal for social media and ads. Image-to-image editing with text prompts for precise transformations. Artistic filters and effects that retain original content integrity. Developer API access for businesses and developers. ‘Spicy Mode’ for generating adult and sexualized content.

The app leverages Aurora’s autoregressive architecture, which will enable the sequential token prediction and coherent, high-quality outputs.

How users are responding

Early reactions highlight Grok Imagine’s ability to transform creative workflows.

Social Media Creator Victoria Harrison shared, “Grok Imagine has revolutionized my daily content creation. It helps me turn ideas into engaging clips instantly.”

Digital Marketing Manager Michael Williams added, “We rely on Grok Imagine for campaigns. It speeds up production while maintaining quality.”

Why does this change matter?

By making Grok Imagine free, Elon Musk seem to be aiming at democratising AI-powered creativity. The move is expected to dramatically boost the user base and influence content creation across entertainment, marketing, branding, and social media.