Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 18: Grab diamonds, skins and more before they expire Garena Free Fire Max players can now unlock exclusive rewards such as weapon skins, diamonds, and costumes through new redeem codes released on August 18. These codes are available for a limited time and can only be used a fixed number of times, so players need to act quickly to claim them.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the most demanding and majorly played mobile games in India, has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for today (August 18). These codes will offer a chance to win special in-game items to the gamers. With these codes, players can access rare character costumes, stylish weapon skins, and even diamond bundles — items that are otherwise hard to get through regular gameplay.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 18

Here are the active redeem codes for today:

FFIC33NTEUKA ZZATXB24QES8 HFNSJ6W74Z48 FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FF6WN9QSFTHX WD2ATK3ZEA55 FFBYS2MQX9KM FVTCQK2MFNSK FFYNC9V2FTNN RD3TZK7WME65 F8YC4TN6VKQ9 FFRSX4CYHLLQ

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

To claim these rewards, players must follow a few simple steps:

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website of Garena Free Fire Max. Log in using your preferred account — Facebook, X (Twitter), Google, or VK ID. Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the redemption box. Once redeemed, rewards like skins and outfits will appear in the in-game mailbox, while diamonds and gold will be added directly to your balance.

Rewards and validity

The redeem codes can unlock exciting rewards, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics. However, each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and usually stays valid for around 12 hours only.

So, to make the most of these freebies, players are advised to redeem them immediately before the window closes.

How to download the Free Fire game in India

Currently, Garena Free Fire is available in India under the Free Fire MAX version, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once the official Free Fire India edition launches, players will be able to download it directly from app stores with localised features.

Free Fire Max remains a favourite among Indian gamers, and redeem codes make it even more exciting by offering free rewards. Players should always use the official redemption portal and avoid fake websites that promise free diamonds. With the game set to return in a dedicated India version, the Free Fire community here will only grow stronger.