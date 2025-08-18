boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro TWS Earbuds with Dolby Atmos: Should you be buying it? If you are looking for the latest TWS with Dolby Atmos sound, then here is the latest boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro TWS, which could last for 5 days easily, and delivers the best sound quality. Here is our detailed review for you to understand if you should be buying these buds or not.

boAt, an Indian audio brand, has expanded its premium range of wireless audio devices with the launch of Nirvana Ivy Pro TWS earbuds. Introduced in August 2025, the earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999 (on their official website, by the time of writing) in India and are available through boAt’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail outlets. With this launch, boAt aims to strengthen its footprint in the mid-premium TWS category, offering advanced features usually seen in international brands. I got a chance to get my hands on the new TWS, and here is our detailed review of the new buds from the company.

boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro: Features

Before going ahead, let's talk about the main highlight of the new boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro:

It is packed with premium features designed for an immersive listening experience. The earbuds are optimised for Dolby Atmos with head tracking, ensuring spatial audio that moves with you. It is backed by 52dB Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and users can tune out external distractions. Audio quality is further enhanced by Hi-Res LDAC codec support and a dual-driver setup (11mm + 6mm) for rich, 24-bit sound output.

Calling feature

For calls, the TWS come equipped with six microphones powered by AI-ENx technology, ensuring crystal-clear communication indoors and outdoors. Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between two devices, while boAt Adaptive EQ by Mimi personalises sound based on individual hearing profiles via the boAt Hearables app. It further features like ASAP Charge (200 minutes of playback in 15 minutes), in-ear detection, BEAST Mode (50ms low latency), and IPX5 water resistance round off the luxury package.

Experience: How did it perform

The Ivy Pro worked phenomenally well- great looks for the case, which looks premium. They have a plastic body with a matte finish, along with the NIRVANA by boAt shining on the middle. I got the purple variant for review, and it looked gorgeous- certainly eye-catching. A rectangular case is very easy to carry in your fist or your pocket. Once you open the case, it's written 'Optimized for Dolby Atmos'- and in the case, it has a button in the middle with the boAt logo, which, when long-pressed, will enable you to pair your buds with the new device.

Coming to buds, they are the most comfortable buds I’ve experienced at this price range. They are easy to wear, comfortable, and the stems of the buds are very handy as well. Wearing it for a long time is rather comfortable and easy, and it comes with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res LDAC, and adaptive ANC- this means that the earbuds are tailored for movie buffs, gamers, and music lovers who want immersive sound without spending over Rs 15,000 on brands like Sony, Jabra or Bose.

Now comes the sound delivery- It was great, not too vacuum, very smooth, clear and easy for my ear. Right the right bud, when touched for long term, it helps you to switch between Dolby Atmos or the signature sound of the buds. And when long touched on the right bud helps to activate and switch between ambient mode and ANC mode.

ANC is smooth: Yes, ANC works well, and I do not feel uncomfortable at all. There are buds in the market which make us feel a vacuum and uneasy to wear for the long term. But not with Ivy Pro TWS- which makes it an amazing performer.

The inclusion of multipoint connectivity, adaptive EQ, and app-based customisation gives it a premium touch usually missing in budget TWS models.

Battery life is great too! I charged the buds, with case once, and it lasted for 5 days easily with usage of around 4-5 hours a day (listening to music, binge watching, scrolling reels and playing games as well). This was just a whole package of great quality buds for current users, who are looking for quality over quantity.

Also, while on calls, the ambient sound did not disturb the other listener, which was a relief, as many pricy buds have this trouble of ambient noise that disturbs the call.

Verdict

Overall, boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro buds are a great choice at present, with updated quality sound, without any hassle. It is comfortable, beautifully designed buds with Dolby Atmos, and they perform brilliantly!

Those who are looking for TWS under Rs 5,000- Ivy Pro makes it a good deal, and one can easily buy them from boAt’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retail outlets. In India, the Ivy Pro will be competing with OnePlus Buds, Nothing Ear (2), CMF by Nothing's buds and more, which stand under the price range between Rs 3500 to 7,000 easily.