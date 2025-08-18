Link your bank account with Paytm in 5 minutes: Step-by-Step guide for safe UPI payments Paytm enables users to link their bank accounts in just 5 minutes, making everyday money transfers, bill payments, recharges, and QR code-based payments simple, secure, and hassle-free. It ensures a smooth and reliable digital payment experience for millions across India and abroad.

Paytm, one of the widely used platforms for money transfer on a day-to-day basis by enabling users to link their bank accounts within 5 minutes to unlock a host of UPI services like bill payments, recharges and QR code-based payments. The process is simple, secure and user-friendly, ensuring a smooth digital payments experience for millions of users in India and abroad.

Why do you have to link your bank account with Paytm?

With UPI dominating the digital payments in the Indian market, linking your bank account with Paytm ensures fast, secure and effortless money transfers. Users can pay utility bills, recharge their mobile numbers, shop online and offline, as well as even check bank balances – all through one app.

Paytm continues to be one of India’s most trusted platforms- all thanks to its deep expertise in digital payments and continuous innovations.

Step-by-step guide to link a bank account on Paytm

Before starting, ensure your mobile number is registered with the bank and is the same number used for Paytm login. Once ready, follow these steps:

Open the Paytm app and log in with your registered mobile number. Tap the Profile icon → Select 'UPI and Payment Settings' or directly choose 'Link Bank Account'. Select your bank from the list provided. Paytm will auto-fetch accounts linked to your mobile number. Verify your mobile number by allowing Paytm to send an SMS. Set your UPI PIN and start making payments instantly.

In less than five minutes, your bank account will be linked, and UPI payments activated.

Benefits of linking a bank account

Once your bank account is linked, you can do the following from Paytm:

Transfer money instantly to friends or merchants via mobile number, UPI ID, or QR code. Pay electricity, gas, and water bills seamlessly. Recharge DTH or mobile numbers within seconds. Monitor account balance anytime through the Paytm app.

New Paytm features for users

Paytm has recently introduced customer-centric updates, such as:

Hide or unhide payments for added privacy. Home screen widgets like “Receive Money” for faster payments. Personalised UPI IDs for memorable, unique handles. Downloadable UPI statements in Excel or PDF format. Consolidated balance view across all linked accounts.

Global UPI support in countries like the UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, France, Bhutan, Mauritius and Nepal – making it easier for Indian travellers abroad.