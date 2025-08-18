After iPhone 17 launch in September, Apple may not launch iPhone 18 in 2026: Here’s why Apple may shake up its iPhone release cycle by skipping the standard iPhone 18 launch in 2026. Instead, the model is expected to arrive in early 2027, likely alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone, marking a major shift from the company’s traditional annual schedule.

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly planning a major shift in its iPhone release cycle. While the iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025, reports suggest that the vanilla iPhone 18 may not arrive in 2026 and could instead be delayed to early 2027, possibly debuting alongside Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

iPhone 17 series launch expected in September

Apple is reportedly working to launch its latest lineup (its iPhone 17 series) by next month (September 2025), continuing its annual tradition of flagship launches. The series is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air model, which is rumoured to be slimmer and lighter than any iPhone which are available in the market so far.

No iPhone 18 in 2026?

As per a new set of reports which have surfaced, it is said that the tech giant may skip the iPhone 18’s launch in 2026. The reports said that instead of discontinuing the model, Apple is said to be pushing its debut to early 2027. This would mark the first time Apple has altered its traditional annual cycle for a base iPhone model. Although the news is just based on the reports, Apple Inc. has made no such announcement so far.

Strategy behind the delay of iPhone 18

According to a Korean publication, Apple might delay the iPhone 18, which may drive sales higher than usual. By not offering the standard model in 2026, users may be encouraged to purchase the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, or Pro Max variants. This change could also help the company to align the iPhone 18’s launch with its first foldable device.

Analysts’ predictions

The idea of skipping the iPhone 18 launch in 2026 isn’t new. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier predicted that Apple would not unveil the model at its September 2026 event. Instead, Kuo suggested that the iPhone 18 Air, Pro, and Pro Max would launch alongside Apple’s first foldable phone. Meanwhile, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu has claimed that Apple’s foldable device may only enter mass production in late 2026, hinting at a 2027 launch window.

Apple’s lineup shake-up

Apple is already reshuffling its lineup this year. The iPhone 16 Plus is expected to be discontinued, making way for the iPhone 17 Air in 2025. This marks a strategic change as Apple focuses on introducing lighter and slimmer models to appeal to a broader audience.

If the reports hold, Apple fans may need to wait until 2027 to see the iPhone 18. While this would be a major shift from Apple’s usual schedule, it could also bring exciting innovations like the company’s first foldable iPhone alongside the next-generation lineup.