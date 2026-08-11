Jharkhand erupts as paper leak protests enter Day 18; roads blocked, ABVP members detained in Ranchi

Ranchi:

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday staged a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, intensifying the ongoing agitation by students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.

The protest comes as the student movement entered its 18th day, with aspirants demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process, reforms in the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

The protesters have also been demanding an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state. The ABVP march added to a series of demonstrations that have been taking place in Ranchi over issues affecting students and government job aspirants.

BJP observes statewide bandh

Backing the protesting students, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi accused the state government of attempting to suppress the agitation through force rather than addressing the students’ demands.

“The government wants to conceal the truth using batons. The students have but one demand: a CBI inquiry. The guilty will be caught, and the innocent will be exonerated,” Marandi said.

He alleged that the government was refusing to accept the demand for a CBI probe and attempting to silence the protesters through the use of force.

“The voice will only grow louder and faster, and the movement will spread to every village in Jharkhand,” he said, referring to the police action against protesters.

Marandi also said the BJP had called for a statewide bandh in Jharkhand in support of the students, citing the use of lathi-charge and tear gas during the previous day’s protests.

JMM accuses BJP of politicising student agitation

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, however, accused the BJP of attempting to incite students and use the agitation for political purposes.

Maji said Chief Minister Hemant Soren would look into the demands raised by the students and urged protesters not to allow political parties to influence their movement.

Soren himself appealed to the protesting students to resolve their grievances through “dialogue and trust”. The chief minister, who turned 51 on Monday, also accused the BJP of attempting to mislead the protesters for political gains.

Jharkhand exam row protests enter Day 18

The student and job aspirants’ agitation began on July 25 and has focused on demands for transparency in recruitment examinations and reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC.

Among their key demands are the cancellation of several examinations, including the JSSC-CGL examination, and an independent investigation into alleged irregularities. The protesters have called for either a CBI probe or an inquiry by a panel of retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demands. Two of them have been hospitalised during the course of the agitation.

Government-student talks fail to break deadlock

The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and representatives of the protesting students under the JPSC-JSSC Manch ended without a breakthrough on Sunday.

The government’s panel claimed that the authorities had accepted “98 per cent” of the students’ demands and said it was unfortunate that the agitation had continued despite the concessions.

The protesting students, however, rejected the government’s claim, maintaining that several of their key demands remained unresolved. They refused to call off the agitation and continued to press for an independent investigation and other reforms.

The situation escalated on Monday when police used water cannons and lathi-charged protesters who were attempting to march towards the state Assembly. Police also fired tear gas shells near Jagannathpur Temple as the protesters moved towards the Assembly complex.

Several protesters claimed they were injured during the clashes. Ranchi police, meanwhile, said 14 policemen sustained injuries during the protests.

The latest confrontation has further intensified the political dispute over the handling of the student movement, with the opposition accusing the government of using excessive force and the ruling JMM accusing the BJP of attempting to turn the agitation into a political campaign.

Former JPSC chief arrested

Amid the continuing protests, the Jharkhand CID has also stepped up its investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte was arrested by the state probe agency in connection with the case, according to a senior CID official. His arrest took the total number of people arrested by the state agency in the case to 20.

The arrests and the ongoing investigation have added another dimension to the students’ demand for an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

With the agitation entering its 18th day, the deadlock between the government and the protesting students remains unresolved. The students continue to demand concrete action on recruitment reforms and an independent investigation, while the government has maintained that the grievances should be addressed through dialogue.

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