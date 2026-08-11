Google Assistant to be discontinued from September 4, as Gemini set to take over: Benefits for Android users

New Delhi:

Google is getting ready to shut down Google Assistant on Android phones, starting September 4. They are not pulling the plug all at once, though—it’s a phased rollout. So, if you’re using an Android phone, you probably won’t lose access to Google Assistant right away. The shutdown will hit different users at different times.

Reports from Ars Technica said that Google has started sending out notifications about this upcoming change. If you have already switched over to Gemini, you will not notice much of a difference.

Google Assistant is being replaced by Gemini

Google Assistant is making way for Gemini. The company first shared plans for this shift back in March 2025, saying that most mobile devices will soon rely on Gemini instead. Google Assistant, which launched in 2016 and became a staple for Android users, is being replaced because Google wants a smarter, more conversational AI. Gemini promises more context-aware responses, better conversations, and the ability to answer questions about what’s on your screen. It'll still do what you expect—send messages, control your music, set alarms and timers, and so on.

Shutdown will happen gradually

The September 4 date just kicks off the transition. You might still see Google Assistant on your phone for weeks—or even longer—after that, depending on which device you have, where you live, and whether Gemini is supported there yet.

Smartwatches, headphones and Android Auto were also affected

But it’s not just phones that are changing. Smartwatches, headphones, and even Android Auto will also see the switch. Gemini is already finding its way into Android Auto, where it’ll manage your calls, messages, navigation, and music. Google’s even rolling Gemini into its smart home lineup.

Some Google devices will keep Assistant for now

Not every device is affected this round. Android TVs, set-top boxes, and vehicles with Google built-in are not part of the September 4 transition. There is no announced date for those yet. The same goes for older phones or devices in regions where Gemini is not available; rather, they will keep Google Assistant a while longer.

What Android users should expect?

If your device is eligible, Gemini will eventually become your new voice assistant. Some features you know and use might look or behave differently, and a few might not work right away. The big idea is that Google’s pushing for a more powerful, AI-driven helper that understands longer, more natural requests and handles a broader range of daily tasks.

If you are in India or another region where Gemini support varies, when exactly your phone makes the switch depends on your device and Gemini’s rollout in your country. Either way, changes are definitely coming.

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