Haier F17 washing machine with AI wash and steam cleaning launched in India: Price, availability and more

New Delhi:

Haier Appliances India has just rolled out its F17 washing machine series, which aims at a sweet spot between AI-driven washing, smart automation, and a high-end look. The standout here is definitely the new washer-dryer’s tilted touchscreen- the company calls it the only one of its kind in India. It’s built to save your back by making controls easy to see and use, so you’re not stuck bending over every time you do laundry.

The new F17 washing machine is priced at Rs 75,990, with a 12 kg capacity that is enough for big family loads. It is available at stores across India and on Haier’s official website.

Haier F17: Price and warranty in India

Haier covers the F17 with a 4-year comprehensive warranty and gives you a 12-year warranty for the motor—the heart of the machine. So, it feels like there’s serious backing behind the product for the long haul.

Haier F17 gets an adjustable tilted touchscreen

Talking about display, the new Haier Smart Flip TFT touchscreen adjusts to three angles (15°, 20° and 25°), so you can choose what feels most comfortable for you. This is great whether you’re tall, short, young, or old—it’s built for pretty much anyone, and it cuts out a lot of awkward bending.

AI Wash automatically selects the right programme

Now, about the washing itself—the F17 brings in AI Wash. Instead of guessing which cycle to use, the machine analyses the load and picks the most effective programme based on the fabric type, load weight, and even the stains it spots. It recognises the usual suspects: milk, mud, coffee, sweat—those everyday stains. You don’t have to guess settings for every wash. There’s also Smart Dosing, which auto-adjusts detergent amounts per load, so you’re not wasting soap (or money).

Essence Wash and 24 stain modes

Haier’s Essence Wash tech blends detergent and water before spraying the mix over your clothes, which actually helps the detergent work its magic more evenly. If you’re fighting tricky stains, there are 24 different stain-removal modes, all tailored for things like sweat, oil, or coffee. There’s also Steam Wash, which brings in high-temperature steam to deal with bacteria and mites—handy if someone in the house has allergies.

Washer and dryer in one machine

Probably the most convenient feature: it’s both a washer and a dryer in one.

This means you just toss in your clothes and do not need to swap them into a different machine. There are multiple dry settings, tailored to fabric and load type. And in Indian climates—think long monsoons—this seriously cuts drying time.

More features and hardware

The F17 also brings a massive 525mm Super Drum that keeps clothes moving easily and avoids tangling. Inside, the Direct Motion motor uses a beltless setup, so it runs quieter and with fewer vibrations. Drum and gasket stay cleaner too, thanks to Dual Spray technology and an antibacterial treatment. Plus, the machine connects to Wi-Fi, letting you control washes with your phone.

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