Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get Flex Magic Pixel technology for better display privacy

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to arrive in early 2026, along with the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge. The device is expected to bring several improvements over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a new privacy-focused display.
Flex Magic Pixel technology for screen privacy
According to reports from Korea, the Flex Magic Pixel technology will be used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. First showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, this technology adjusts the screen’s viewing angle to prevent people nearby from seeing what’s on the display.
Samsung explained earlier that if a user opens a banking or payment app in public, AI can detect the surroundings and automatically activate extra privacy protection. The system is further supported by OLED panels integrated with Flex Magic Pixel technology.
Mass production and use in other models
The new technology is now set for mass production for the first time and will likely debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung may also use it in upcoming foldable devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
No brightness loss, unlike privacy films
Unlike regular privacy screen protectors that reduce brightness and distort visuals, Samsung’s Flex Magic Pixel promises the same level of privacy without affecting display quality.
Paired with CoE for better efficiency
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also feature Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology, already used in Samsung foldables. CoE replaces the polariser layer with a colour filter, resulting in a brighter and thinner display, while also reducing light loss when privacy mode is active.
Expected specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature:
- The device comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display with Flex Magic Pixel + CoE tech
- For photography, it comes with a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera (f/1.4 aperture)
- Further it comes with 50MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto + 50MP periscope telephoto in the rear end
- 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset in some variants
- It comes with an LPDDR5X RAM with 10.7Gbps speed
- Backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging
- It is protected by an IP68 rating, making the device dust and water-resistant
|
Lava Play series to launch with Dimensity 7300 for gamers: Price, specs and more
|
Oracle layoffs hit India: 10 per cent staff cut, thousands of jobs lost
|
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 19: Free skins, outfits and diamonds