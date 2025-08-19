Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get Flex Magic Pixel technology for better display privacy Samsung is preparing to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra early next year with major upgrades. The smartphone may feature Flex Magic Pixel technology, which makes it harder for others to peek at your screen, enhancing privacy without reducing brightness or image quality.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to arrive in early 2026, along with the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge. The device is expected to bring several improvements over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a new privacy-focused display.

Flex Magic Pixel technology for screen privacy

According to reports from Korea, the Flex Magic Pixel technology will be used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. First showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, this technology adjusts the screen’s viewing angle to prevent people nearby from seeing what’s on the display.

Samsung explained earlier that if a user opens a banking or payment app in public, AI can detect the surroundings and automatically activate extra privacy protection. The system is further supported by OLED panels integrated with Flex Magic Pixel technology.

Mass production and use in other models

The new technology is now set for mass production for the first time and will likely debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung may also use it in upcoming foldable devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

No brightness loss, unlike privacy films

Unlike regular privacy screen protectors that reduce brightness and distort visuals, Samsung’s Flex Magic Pixel promises the same level of privacy without affecting display quality.

Paired with CoE for better efficiency

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will also feature Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology, already used in Samsung foldables. CoE replaces the polariser layer with a colour filter, resulting in a brighter and thinner display, while also reducing light loss when privacy mode is active.

Expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature: