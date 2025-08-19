Lava Play series to launch with Dimensity 7300 for gamers: Price, specs and more Lava is set to launch its brand-new Play series, dedicated to gaming enthusiasts in India. The first model, Play Ultra, will debut on August 20, offering powerful performance, gaming-centric features, and competitive pricing under Rs 20,000.

New Delhi:

Lava International Limited, one of India’s fastest-growing smartphone brands, has officially confirmed the launch of its Play series. As per the reports, the new lineup has been designed for young gamers specifically, who are willing to have a high-end gaming performance without spending a huge sum of money. With gaming becoming a major part of smartphone use, Lava’s Play series further focused on bringing premium-level performance to the budget segment.

Pricing and availability

The Lava Play Ultra will be officially launched in India on August 20 (2025) at 8:00 PM IST. While the company has yet not disclose the exact pricing for the device, it is speculated that the handset will fall under the Rs 20,000 category, making it a strong competitor in the budget gaming smartphone market. The Play series is expected to expand further in the coming months with more models offering advanced features.

What to expect?

The Play series promises speed, responsiveness, and sustained performance, making it an attractive choice for both gamers and everyday smartphone users. Lava has envisioned this series to reflect modern gaming needs—balancing power efficiency, smooth graphics, and stylish design. The Play Ultra, the first device in this lineup, will serve as the benchmark for what’s to come in future Play models.

The main highlight of the Play Ultra

The Lava Play Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with HyperEngine gaming technology, ensuring stable frame rates, efficient thermal control, and multitasking support. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness, delivering immersive visuals.

For photography, the Play Ultra includes a 64MP Sony main camera and a 13MP front camera. It also comes with a 5000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging. With IP64 durability, the device is designed to withstand rough usage, making it suitable for both gaming and everyday needs.