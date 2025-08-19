OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with UPI support: Cheapest AI plan yet OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 per month, its most affordable subscription plan designed for students, professionals, and casual users. The plan gives access to GPT-5 with higher usage limits, image generation, memory support, and UPI payment integration.

New Delhi:

OpenAI officially rolled out ChatGPT Go on August 19 (2025), a subscription plan exclusively designed for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 399/month, the plan aims to bring the power of GPT-5 to a wider audience without the premium costs attached to higher-tier plans like ChatGPT Plus and Pro.

India is already ChatGPT’s second-largest market worldwide, with millions of users, including students, creators, professionals, and entrepreneurs. By introducing ChatGPT Go, OpenAI wants to serve this growing base with an affordable entry-level subscription.

Features of ChatGPT Go

The new subscription plan comes packed with enhanced features compared to the free version. Some key benefits include:

GPT-5 Access: Users get to experience OpenAI’s most advanced model. 10x Higher Usage Limits: More messages, image generations, and file uploads per day. Personalised Memory: Longer memory for more contextual and customised responses. Indic Language Support: Expanded support for Indian languages to improve accessibility.

These upgrades make ChatGPT Go a practical option for users who want more power without moving up to the higher-priced tiers.

UPI integration for easier payments

For the first time, OpenAI has integrated UPI payments for all subscription tiers in India, including Go, Plus, and Pro. This means users can now upgrade using UPI, debit/credit cards, and other Indian payment methods directly from the ChatGPT app or website.

Pricing and other subscription tiers

ChatGPT Go: Rs 399 per month (new entry-level plan) ChatGPT Plus: Rs 1,999 per month (priority access, faster performance, higher limits) ChatGPT Pro: Rs 19,900 per month (professional-grade, near-unlimited usage)

With Go, OpenAI now offers a three-tier subscription model catering to students, casual users, and professionals alike.

Why India matters for OpenAI

The launch of ChatGPT Go underscores India’s importance as a key growth market. Millions of Indians use ChatGPT daily for learning, skill-building, creative projects, and professional problem-solving. With a low-cost entry plan, OpenAI expects adoption to accelerate further among younger and casual users.