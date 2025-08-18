Airtel Down: Voice and data service disrupted across India Thousands of Bharti Airtel users across India faced a major network outage on Monday afternoon, experiencing issues with mobile calls, SMS, and internet access. The disruptions began around 3:30 PM and affected both voice and data services nationwide.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in India is faced a major network outage on Monday (August 18) afternoon. Users have reported that they are experiencing issues with mobile calls, SMS and internet access. The disruptions started at around 3:30 PM IST and affected both voice and data services nationwide. Airtel acknowledged the problem and said its teams are actively working to restore service.

Outage begins mid-afternoon

Reports on the outage tracking platform Downdetector started surfacing around 3:30 PM, with roughly 2,000–2,500 users affected by 4:00 PM IST. Users from major cities like Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai (metro cities) took the concern on social media (X, Facebook, WhatsApp) to report the inability to make calls or use mobile data in some cases.

(Image Source : DOWNDETECTOR)Downdetector

What users are experiencing

I am an Airtel user, but some of my contacts called me on WhatsApp (as my mobile data was working) and said that there has been some cross connection. Also, when i tried to place calls, it stated “The number you are trying to reach is unavailable”.

Overall, the majority of complaints concerned disrupted voice calls and mobile internet access.

Some users reported complete loss of signal, while others faced deductions from 4G data allocations despite subscribing to 5G plans.

Airtel responds

Airtel has confirmed the network outage via its official handle and stated, “We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

At the time of reporting, no timeline for resolution was shared.

How to cope until the Airtel resolution comes up?

Use alternative communication apps like WhatsApp or Telegram for messaging and calling.

Try switching to Wi-Fi if your home or workplace supports it.

Keep checking Airtel’s official channels and social media for updates.

Calling and SMS: How to check?

Try calling 121 (Airtel customer care). If the call goes through, your SIM is active.

Send a test SMS to any number. If it delivers, the SIM is working.

Mobile data test

Switch on mobile data and open a website or app.

If the page loads, your SIM is functioning properly.

Troubleshooting steps if not working