Samsung launches rugged Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India at Rs 49999

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, a rugged Android tablet designed for businesses and professionals. Starting at Rs 49,999- the tablet comes with a durable design, long-term software support, and enterprise security features.
Price and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 will be made available in two variants:
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 49,999
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 56,999
The tablet is now available for pre-booking in the Indian market.
Display and design
The Galaxy Tab Active5 features an 8.0-inch WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother visuals for work and entertainment. It comes with IP68 certification, MIL-STD-810H standards, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, making it resistant to dust, water, and accidental drops.
Performance and storage
The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 1TB. This makes it capable of handling multitasking and heavy workloads with ease.
Camera and sound
For imaging, the Galaxy Tab Active5 packs a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for video calls and work meetings. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio for an enhanced multimedia experience.
Battery and connectivity
The device is backed by a 5,050mAh battery and supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC. A 3.5mm headphone jack and S-Pen with IP68 rating are also included.
Software and security
Running on Android 15, the Galaxy Tab Active5 comes with 7 years of OS upgrade support (up to Android 21). Samsung also offers 36 months of warranty (12 months for the battery) and a complimentary Knox Suite subscription for enhanced enterprise security.
Enterprise features
The tablet comes with several exclusive enterprise solutions:
- Brity works: One-year free access to Samsung SDS collaboration tools.
- Zello for work: Free Push-To-Talk subscription till Dec 2025.
- Google workspace: Up to 50 per cent discount for small and medium businesses.
Key Specifications
- Display: 8.0-inch WUXGA, 120Hz
- Processor: Octa-core
- RAM/storage: Up to 8GB / 256GB (expandable up to 1TB)
- Cameras: 13MP rear, 5MP front
- Battery: 5,050mAh
- Security: Samsung Knox with Knox Vault
- Durability: IP68, MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 5
