Oracle layoffs hit India: 10 per cent staff cut, thousands of jobs lost

Oracle, one of the world’s biggest software companies, has reportedly laid off almost 10 per cent of its Indian workforce. With over 28,000 employees in the country, which means thousands have lost jobs across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida and Kolkata. The layoffs have mainly affected those teams in software development, cloud services and customer support.
Timing raises questions
The timing of the move has sparked controversy. Just days before the layoffs, Oracle CEO Larry Wilson met US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. Their talks reportedly included:
- Domestic hiring
- Data security
- Technology partnerships
Soon after the meeting, Oracle announced a massive deal with OpenAI to process AI data by using Oracle’s infrastructure.
Global job cuts beyond India
India is not the only country which is hit by the move. Reports have stated that Oracle staff in the US, Canada and Mexico have also faced the layoff, making hundreds and thousands of employees jobless. In Seattle, more than 150 employees were laid off, while in Mexico, the layoff was similar to India. Employees across several countries have been called to undisclosed meetings, raising fears of a wider restructuring.
AI push driving restructuring
The global race for artificial intelligence is reshaping priorities. Oracle’s deal with OpenAI, connected to the $500 billion “Stargate” project with SoftBank, requires massive investment in US data centres. Analysts believe Oracle is cutting jobs in other areas to balance these costs.
Oracle’s journey in India
Oracle entered India over twenty years ago, and since then, it has grown into one of the country’s biggest IT employers, with offices in major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, and Kolkata. India has been a strategic hub for the company, powering its global operations in software development, cloud services, and customer support.
The company even expanded into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. However, the latest cuts may affect employee morale and raise concerns about Oracle’s long-term focus in India.
