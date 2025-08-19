Microsoft brings improvements to Windows 11 Dark Mode: What’s changing in 25H2 update? Microsoft is finally making long-overdue improvements to Windows 11’s dark mode. The latest preview build shows darkened file operation dialogs, though some inconsistencies remain. A broader UI overhaul may arrive later this year with the 25H2 update.

Microsoft first rolled out its dark mode feature in Windows 10 back in 2016. While it was welcomed by users, the implementation was inconsistent. Many elements, such as dialogues and older parts of the OS, are still displayed in light mode, leaving users with a half-finished dark theme experience. Nearly a decade later, Windows 11 is finally starting to address some of these shortcomings.

Dark Mode expands to File operation dialogues

Windows enthusiasts recently noticed a big change in the latest Windows 11 preview build. File operation dialogues, like those that appear when copying, moving, or deleting files, now appear in a dark theme. This is a welcome change for users who prefer a more consistent look across the system. However, the update is still incomplete. For example, while the dialogues themselves are dark, the buttons within them remain light-themed, creating a mismatched effect.

More UI changes expected with 25H2 update

Although Microsoft hasn’t officially announced these dark mode improvements, the new additions hint at a larger UI overhaul in the works. The long-awaited 25H2 update for Windows 11 is expected later this year, and it could finally bring uniform dark mode support across more areas of the OS. Currently, important parts of the system, including the Control Panel, Run dialogue, and file properties windows, remain in light mode.

Windows vs macOS: A Consistency Gap

Microsoft’s struggle with a unified dark mode stands in contrast to Apple's. macOS introduced a seamless dark mode with Mojave in 2018, and Apple continues to refine its design language. MacOS is expected to get a “Liquid Glass” redesign later this year, with more focus on translucency and a polished look.

Looking ahead

If Microsoft follows through, Windows 11 could finally offer the fully consistent dark mode users have been requesting for years. With the 25H2 update around the corner, there’s cautious optimism that Windows will catch up to its rivals and deliver a more refined user experience.