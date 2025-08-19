Grammarly launches AI Agents to detect plagiarism, AI content and improve writing

Grammarly, one of the commonly used tools by writers to check for grammar, has recently revealed a set of eight specialised AI agents which has been designed to handle specific writing challenges. These agents are part of the company’s new AI-native platform, Docs, which enables users to write, edit and get targeted assistance within a single interface. While Docs will be free for all users, the advanced AI agents will be exclusive to Grammarly’s paid plans.
Why Grammarly introduced AI Agents
The company explained that existing AI writing tools often require users to spend extra time crafting the right prompts and refining outputs. To solve this, Grammarly built agents with specific functionalities, making it easier for students, professionals, and content creators to improve their writing without multiple iterations.
Grammarly: Key AI Agents and their features
Grammarly has rolled out eight AI agents, each of which has been designed for unique needs:
-
Reader Reactions Agent: Acts as a target reader, predicting likely questions, confusions, and key takeaways.
-
AI Grader Agent: Helps students by simulating instructor feedback and estimating grades.
-
Citation Finder Agent: Finds reliable references and adds citations automatically.
-
Expert Review Agent: Offers subject-matter-specific feedback on complex topics.
-
Proofreader Agent: Provides in-line suggestions based on writing style and audience.
-
AI Detector Agent: Scans content to identify AI-generated versus human-written portions.
-
Plagiarism Checker Agent: Detects uncredited similarities across academic and online sources.
-
Paraphraser Agent: Adjusts text tone, audience, and style.
Built for students, professionals and businesses
Grammarly’s VP of Product Management, Luke Behnke, highlighted that the company is moving beyond simple grammar suggestions to offer intelligent, context-aware support. With plagiarism detection, AI content checks and expert review tools, these agents are expected to benefit everyone- from students, educators, professionals and businesses in India who are increasingly relying on AI for academic and workplace writing.