White House launches TikTok account as Trump defends app despite ban threat The White House has launched an official TikTok account as Donald Trump extends the app’s US deadline to mid-September. While TikTok faces a possible ban due to national security concerns, Trump has shifted to defend the platform, citing its role in winning young voters.

New Delhi:

The White House (in the US) reportedly launched its official TikTok account with the message: “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?” in its first 27-second video. The account quickly gained traction and further attracted more than 4,500 followers within an hour of going live.

White House debuts on TikTok: Trump’s personal TikTok popularity

Although the new US government account has just started today (August 20), former President Donald Trump’s personal TikTok profile already has around 110.1 million followers (by the time of writing). His last post was on November 5, 2024, which was Election Day.

President Trump has openly credited the TikTok platform for helping him gain support among young voters during his campaign.

TikTok’s ongoing uncertainty in the US

TikTok, a short-format video sharing platform which is owned by China-based ByteDance, has faced repeated challenges in the United States over national security concerns. A federal law requires the platform to either be sold to a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban.

Earlier, the deadline was set for January 20 initially, a day before Trump’s inauguration.

However, President Trump, who has said that he is fond of TikTok, has paused the ban and later it has extended the deadline in mid-June by 90 days. This extension is now set to expire in mid-September- leaving TikTok’s fate in the US uncertain.

Trump’s changing stance on TikTok

Although the US President had long supported a ban or forced sale of TikTok, he reversed his stance after the 2024 elections, after promising to defend the app. With around 2 billion users worldwide, the short-format video platform has become a powerful tool for political and social engagement.

Trump’s social media landscape

Trump remains highly active on multiple platforms, making him one of the leaders with much visibility on social media. His official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) already had 108.5 million followers.

However, it is reported that his favoured platform is Truth Social, which is his social media platform and has 10.6 million followers. The official White House accounts currently stand at 2.4 million followers on X and 9.3 million on Instagram.