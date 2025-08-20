UIDAI joins hands with Starlink for Aadhaar-based verification in India Starlink has received government approval to roll out satellite-based broadband services in India. To make the onboarding process seamless, Starlink will use Aadhaar authentication for customer verification.

New Delhi:

The Indian government has officially approved Starlink Satellite Communications in the country. A satellite internet service, which is owned by Elon Musk (the billionaire behind Tesla, and currently owning X- formerly known as Twitter), will be providing satellite-based broadband services in India. This development is said to be a major step toward expanding internet access, especially in rural and remote areas where traditional broadband services are still unoperational or are limited.

Aadhaar-based customer verification

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Starlink will be using Aadhaar e-KYC authentication to verify its customers in the Indian market. This will make the process of onboarding new users smooth, secure and compliant with regulatory standards.

By leveraging India’s trusted Aadhaar digital identity system, Starlink ensures quick and transparent customer verification.

Starlink can serve 20 lakh customers

According to the reports available, Starlink can onboard around 20 lakh (2 million) customers in India. The adoption of Aadhaar authentication will streamline this large-scale rollout, helping the satellite internet service to reach multiple households, businesses and institutions across the country (mainly where the connectivity is low).

Key officials present during the agreement

The agreement was formalised in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, UIDAI Deputy Director General Manish Bhardwaj, and Starlink India Director Parnil Urdhwareshe. During the event- Starlink was officially appointed as a sub-authentication user agency and sub-eKYC user agency by UIDAI.

Partnerships with Airtel and Jio

Starlink has already entered into partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to distribute its services in India. This collaboration with leading telecom players is expected to accelerate the availability of satellite broadband services and strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

The integration of Aadhaar authentication with Starlink’s global satellite technology marks a significant milestone for India’s digital growth. By ensuring secure, fast, and compliant verification, the partnership promises to revolutionise internet connectivity in underserved regions while aligning with the government’s Digital India vision.

Inputs from PTI