Pixel 6a users to get free battery replacement or Rs 8,500 from Google: Here’s why Eligible users can get a free battery replacement or choose a compensation payout—Rs 8,500 in cash or store credit. The initiative includes a mandatory Android 16 update to further optimise battery efficiency. Users can check their eligibility on a dedicated page by entering their IMEI.

New Delhi:

Google has responded to the growing complaints related to battery draining and overheating. The tech giant has introduced a Battery Performance Programme for Pixel 6a users, which offers affected users the option of one free battery replacement. Also, the company will give some compensation after an eligibility check and physical inspection as well.

Get Rs 8,500 or Google store credit instead of battery fixes

As a part of the latest initiative, users will be able to choose from:

Free battery replacement at authorised service centres

Rs 8,500 cash payout (approx. USD 100) via Payoneer

Rs 12,700 Google Store credit (approx. USD 150) to use towards a new Pixel purchase

Note: Cash payouts are subject to local laws. In India, users may be asked to provide ID proof such as a PAN card.

Android 16 update is incoming to fix thermal issues

Google is reportedly rolling out a mandatory Android 16 update to all Pixel 6a units to further address the power efficiency and heating concerns. The update has been designed to improve battery life and reduce overheating.

How to check your Pixel 6a’s eligibility

Google has created a dedicated eligibility checker page where users can:

Enter their IMEI number

Submit the email ID linked to the device

Third-party claims or applications on behalf of others may require extra verification.

Important notes before you apply for the batrtery exchange program

Devices with liquid damage or significant physical damage may not qualify for the free battery service. If the phone has out-of-warranty issues like broken screens, a service fee may apply. Google will give users a repair cost estimate before proceeding. Compensation will be converted to local currency using the exchange rate on the date of selection.

Pixel 6a users in India now have a strong reason to get their devices checked, especially if they’ve been struggling with battery or heating issues.