YouTube policy to change from July 15: No earnings on repetitive or copied videos sYouTube has announced changes to its monetisation rules under the YouTube Partner Program (YPP). The implementation will start from July 15, where creators who upload repetitive, copied videos or mass-produced content, will not be eligible to earn revenue.

New Delhi:

YouTube, one of the oldest and most popular video streaming platforms, has been working on cracking down on non-original and repetitive content. This is part of its latest update to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), and the new policy for content creators will go live from July 15, 2025, onwards.

No earnings for repetitive or reused content

The new policy will further focus on eliminating the mass-produced or reused content that certainly offers no value or very little value to the viewers.

The revised guidelines have been published on the official support page of YouTube, which clearly states that only the original and authentic content will be promoted and will be monetised by the platform in the coming times.

Why did YouTube change the policy for its content creators?

YouTube has been aiming to protect genuine creators and reduce the number of channels, mainly by stopping the misuse of the platform by uploading content that is:

Clickbait

Low-quality

Repeated videos

The company further emphasised all the content which should contribute to education or entertainment, and not just any video, which has been created to chase views only.

Repeatedly posting the same types of videos, like reaction mashups, AI-generated slide shows or overly edited versions of someone else's content will now lead to monetisation restrictions for the creators.

What content will get monetised on YouTube from July 15 onwards?

YouTube is making it clear that only the content creators who are consistently producing original content will be rewarded with monetisation. This kind of video will include:

Educational videos that provide insight and learning to the viewer

Entertainment videos which are genuinely creative and engaging

Authentic voice and visuals in the view which are not borrowed

Monetisation eligibility criteria

To apply for the YouTube Partner Program, the content creators will have to meet a minimum eligibility standard:

1,000 subscribers

4,000 public watch hours in the past 12 months

Or

10 million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days

Once these conditions are met, then YouTube will assess your content’s originality before going ahead for approving monetisation.

No more earning from copy-paste channels

YouTube’s new rules make it clear that content creators will not be able to earn anything if they are using the following tactics:

Copying content

Repurposing content

Lazily editing the existing content

The focus from July 15 onwards will be on building a creative, high-quality content ecosystem for the viewers.

YouTube's updated policy aims to encourage real content creators and filter out the channels that are exploiting the platform’s authenticity by creators who are just making quick views without adding any value to its community.