itel City 100 launched at Rs 7599 with free Magnetic Speaker and IP64 protection: Full details here itel City 100 featuring a 5200mAh battery, IP64 protection and it is powered by Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset. It is packs by a 128GB storage and runs on Android 14 OS.

New Delhi:

Itel, one of the smartphone brands which offers a budget-friendly device, has recently launched another budget-friendly smartphone in the Indian market, which is named 'City 100'. The new smartphone comes with an IP64-rated protection, making it dustproof and splash-resistant, which is perfect for Indian weather conditions. Despite its rugged nature, the phone further features a sleek 7.65mm unibody design, giving it a premium look in Navy Blue, Fairy Purple and Pure Titanium colour variants.

Performance and display

The City 100 is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB RAM (expandable to 12GB via virtual RAM) and 128GB ROM. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness, and a wide colour gamut for vibrant visuals.

Backed by a 5200mAh battery with AI-powered smart features

The device comes packed with a 5200mAh battery, and it is accompanied by an 18W fast charging, claiming to deliver all-day usage to the users. It debuts Aivana 3.0, itel’s advanced AI assistant, which enables the user to experience the following features:

Text extraction from images AI writing and editing (summarisation, rephrasing, tone changes) Navigation to addresses in messages Document scanning

Cameras, extras and durability

For photography, the new City 100 smartphone offers a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter, enhanced by intelligent scene optimisation. Other notable features include:

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor IR blaster, dual-band Wi-Fi Face unlock support Tested for 60 months of smooth performance

Free Magnetic Speaker and other offers

itel is further bundling a free magnetic speaker worth Rs 2,999 with the City 100 smartphone. This means that the buyers will also get access to free screen replacement within 100 days, making it one of the best value-for-money phones under Rs 8,000.

Where to buy the new City 100 smartphone?

itel City 100 is now available in retail stores across the nation, which is a powerful combination of durability, style and AI at a price that fits every pocket.