  Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 5: Free diamonds, skins and more

Available for a limited time, these codes can be redeemed via the official Rewards Redemption Site. Players must ensure their accounts are linked to social media to use the codes and enjoy the full range of benefits.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 5
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 5 Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game which was launched in September 2021 and has made waves because of its enhanced version of the original battle royale game, offers daily redeem codes for players. The game is known for its improved graphics, animations and smoother gameplay experience, which offers several perks for the players, helping to unlock premium content by using these daily redeem codes. These codes will further provide free access to in-game perks like weapon skins, diamonds, gold and even rare characters.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 5, 2025

Here are today’s active Free Fire Max redeem codes:

  1. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  2. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  3. FFPURTXQFKX3 
  4. FFMTYQPXFGX6  
  5. FFRSX4CYHXZ8 
  6. FFDMNQX9KGX2
  7. CVBN45QWERTY
  8. GFDS78POIUAS
  9. FFYNCXG2FNT4
  10. QWER89ASDFGH
  11. BNML12ZXCVBN
  12. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  13. FFSGT9KNQXT6
  14. XF4S9KCW7KY2
  15. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  16. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  17. FFPURTQPFDZ9
  18. FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  19. JHGF01LKJHGF

Players must redeem these codes quickly as they are only valid for a limited time and may expire once the daily usage limit is reached.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

Visit the official Rewards Redemption Website.

  1. Sign in using Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or other supported accounts.
  2. Paste the desired redemption code into the box and click "Confirm."
  3. You’ll receive rewards via your in-game mailbox or Vault tab.
  4. Diamonds and gold will be credited to your account wallet.

Note: Guest accounts are not eligible for code redemption. Make sure to link your game account to a social media platform first.

Pro tips for Indian gamers

  1. Redeem early: Codes expire quickly or may hit the redemption cap.
  2. Use linked accounts: Guest logins won’t allow redemptions.
  3. Check every day: New codes are released regularly, especially during events or festivals.

Limited-time opportunity for mobile gamers

These codes will only be valid for a day and can be used by just 500 players per code. The sooner you redeem them, the better your chances of unlocking rare rewards without spending real money.

Free Fire Max in India: What to expect?

Free Fire Max remains one of the most popular battle royale games in India, despite the standard Free Fire version being banned. The Max version continues to be available on Indian servers, and Garena has tailored in-game events and reward drops like these to keep Indian players engaged.

 

