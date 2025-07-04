Advertisement
  3. Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 4: Grab diamonds, emotes, skins before time runs out

Garena Free Fire Max’s daily codes are valid for a short time and limited to 500 redemptions per day. Players must act quickly to claim the benefits before they expire.

Free Fire Max
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena has dropped new redeem codes for Free Fire Max on July 4, giving Indian players access to premium in-game items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Diamond Vouchers, weapon loot crates, and exclusive emotes. The codes are live for a limited 12-hour window and can be used only 500 times per day, so it’s crucial to redeem them fast.

Active Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 4

Here are today’s active redeem codes:

  1. FFKSY7PQNWHG  
  2. XF4SWKCH6KY4  
  3. FFDMNSW9KG2  
  4. FFNGY7PP2NWC  
  5. FF4MTXQPFDZ9  
  6. FFMTYQPXFGX6  
  7. FFRSX4CYHXZ8  
  8. FFDMNQX9KGX2  
  9. FFPURTQPFDZ9  
  10. FFNRWTQPFDZ9  
  11. NPTF2FWSPXN9  
  12. FVTCQK2MFNSK  
  13. FFM4X2HQWCVK  
  14. FFMTYKQPFDZ9  
  15. GXFT7YNWTQSZ  
  16. FFYNC9V2FTNN  
  17. RDNAFV2KX2CQ  
  18. FF6WN9QSFTHX  
  19. FFYNCXG2FNT4  
  20. QWER89ASDFGH  
  21. FFSGT9KNQXT6  
  22. XF4S9KCW7KY2  
  23. FFPURTXQFKX3  
  24. BNML12ZXCVBN  
  25. CVBN45QWERTY  
  26. FFNFSXTPVQZ9  
  27. GFDS78POIUAS  
  28. JHGF01LKJHGF  

How to redeem these daily gaming codes

To unlock the free rewards by using these codes, follow the steps:

  1. Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
  2. Log in with your account using Facebook, Google, VK, or X.
  3. Enter the code from the list in the text box and click confirm.
  4. If successful, rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox instantly. Gold and diamonds will be credited automatically.

Limited-time opportunity for mobile gamers

These codes will only be valid for a day and can be used by just 500 players per code. The sooner you redeem them, the better your chances of unlocking rare rewards without spending real money.

Free Fire Max in India: What to expect?

Free Fire Max remains one of the most popular battle royale games in India, despite the standard Free Fire version being banned. The Max version continues to be available on Indian servers, and Garena has tailored in-game events and reward drops like these to keep Indian players engaged.

Garena is also expected to roll out India-specific events, collaborations, and exclusive bundles in the coming weeks, especially as the festive season approaches. Indian gamers can expect more regular reward codes, seasonal missions, and localised content in Free Fire Max moving forward.

