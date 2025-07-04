Google Veo 3 launches in India via Gemini App: Create AI videos with just text or images Available through the Google AI Pro subscription, Veo 3 allows users to create realistic short videos using text or images, with added music and sound. The rollout prioritises transparency and safety, marking a major step forward in AI-powered content creation for Indian users.

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out its advanced AI video generation model, Veo 3, for users in India. Initially showcased at Google I/O 2025, the tool is now part of the global launch through the Google AI Pro subscription in the Gemini app. With this, Indian creators now gain access to cutting-edge AI video capabilities already trending in other regions.

Create 8-second videos using text or images

Veo 3 enables users to generate short videos up to 8 seconds long using simple text descriptions or photo prompts. Whether it’s a marketing clip, educational animation, or creative experiment, the platform makes professional-grade video production quick and accessible, all without expensive equipment or video editing skills.

Add sound, voice, and realism

One of Veo 3’s standout features is its ability to add music, sound effects, and voice narration to generated videos. The result is more immersive and realistic content. AI-generated characters, ambient sounds, and narrative-driven scenes make it ideal for storytelling, branding, and even social media trends.

Built-in transparency: Dual watermarking system

To promote authenticity, every video created with Veo 3 includes two types of watermarks:

A visible “AI-generated” label

An invisible SynthID digital watermark by Google DeepMind

This system ensures that AI-generated content remains traceable and cannot be misused or passed off as human-created.

Designed for safe and responsible use

Google has emphasised a responsible rollout of Veo 3. The company has conducted internal testing, red teaming, and policy checks to ensure that the tool isn’t used to produce harmful, misleading, or unsafe content. In-app feedback tools like thumbs up/down help users share their experience and improve the system.

A new tool for Indian creators

From educators and marketers to influencers and developers, Veo 3 opens up creative video production at scale in India. Users subscribed to the Google AI Pro plan will also have access to other Gemini tools for advanced text and image generation across platforms.

With Veo 3, India takes another leap forward into the future of AI-powered storytelling and content creation.