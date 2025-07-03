Oppo Reno 14 series launched with 50MP Cameras and up to 1TB storage: Details The Reno 14 is aimed at value-focused users, while the Reno 14 Pro takes on flagship competitors with its quad 50MP camera setup, 6,200mAh battery, and wireless charging support. The new Reno series brings a premium design, powerful AI camera features, large batteries, and more.

New Delhi:

Oppo has unveiled its much-awaited Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones in India, claiming to bring premium design, AI camera capabilities, and fast charging to the mid-premium segment. The smartphones are set to go on sale from July 8 onwards via leading e-commerce players like Amazon, Vijay Sales and offline retailers.

Oppo Reno 14 series: Price in India

Reno 14 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 37,999 Reno 14 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 39,999 Reno 14 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 49,999 Reno 14 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 54,999

Sleek design and display

Both the new smartphones feature a sleek aluminium frame with a shimmering back panel using Oppo’s Iridescent Glow Process.

Reno 14 comes in three colour variants- Mermaid, Pinellia Green and Reef Black

Reno 14 Pro is available in three shades- Calla Lily Purple, Mermaid and Reef Black

Displays are 6.59-inch for Reno 14 and 6.83-inch for Reno 14 Pro with OLED panels (1.5K resolution), 120Hz refresh rate and Crystal Shield Glass protection.

Performance and software

The Reno 14 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip

Reno 14 Pro runs on the newer Dimensity 8450 chip

Both devices offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB storage with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

AI-powered quad cameras

The Reno 14 Pro steals the spotlight with four 50MP cameras on the device, including:

50MP OV50E main shooter with OIS

50MP periscope telephoto shooter (3.5x zoom)

50MP ultra-wide shooter

50MP depth/portrait sensor

The standard Reno 14 gets a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto. Both phones also feature a 50MP selfie camera.

Battery and charging

Reno 14 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging

Reno 14 Pro is backed by a larger 6,200mAh battery with 50W wireless AIRVOOC charging

Overall, the new Reno 14 series looks set to challenge rivals, which seem to be competing Pixel 9a and iQOO 13 with a unique combination of design, battery life, and AI imaging, making it a strong pick for Indian buyers in 2025.