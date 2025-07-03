Foxconn recalls 300 Chinese engineers from India: Apple’s ‘Make in India’ plans hit a roadblock The move was reportedly taken due to Chinese restrictions on labour and tech exports, which could disrupt Apple’s scaling efforts in India and affect the broader 'Make in India' initiative aimed at transforming India into a global electronics manufacturing hub.

New Delhi:

In a significant development that may slow Apple’s ambitions in India, Foxconn has recalled over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu. This withdrawal began around two months ago and has reportedly left mostly Taiwanese experts at the site, according to Bloomberg.

Why were the engineers in India?

The Chinese engineers played a vital role in setting up production lines, training local workers, and optimising operations for newer iPhone models. Their abrupt exit could hinder production efficiency, especially at a time when Apple is planning to scale iPhone output in India for global supply.

China tightens grip on tech exports

Reports suggest the recall aligns with China’s stricter controls over tech and labour exports, especially towards countries like India and Vietnam, which are fast becoming alternatives to Chinese manufacturing. This policy aims to restrict the transfer of expertise and high-end machinery that could benefit rival nations.

What this means for Apple and 'Make in India'

India currently contributes about 20 per cent of global iPhone production. Apple aims to produce the majority of iPhones sold in the US from India by 2026, and Foxconn is even building a new factory in the country to support this goal. However, the loss of skilled Chinese personnel may slow down that transition, impacting deadlines and production quality.

For the ‘Make in India’ initiative, this move is a wake-up call. It highlights India’s reliance on foreign expertise during the early stages of scaling high-tech production and underlines the need to develop local talent and self-sufficient supply chains.

Global supply chain shifts continue

The relocation of production from China to India began amid US-China trade tensions. While India has benefited from this shift, China’s retaliatory measures — including export restrictions and personnel withdrawals — may create short-term hurdles.

The recall of Foxconn’s Chinese engineers from India serves as a reminder of the geopolitical complexities that global companies face. For India, the incident underscores the urgency to invest in local skill development and infrastructure to reduce dependence on foreign technical labour and truly realise the vision of ‘Make in India’ for the world.