Foldable iPad launch put on hold: Apple faces cost, demand and display challenges

Apple has reportedly hit a pause on its futuristic foldable iPad, a product which was long speculated to revolutionise the tablet market worldwide. According to a DigiTimes report, the project is said to be on hold, and not cancelled. It is temporarily shelved due to a combination of the cost of Foxconn, which has limited the user demand and technical challenges.

Too expensive, even for Apple

The upcoming foldable iPad was expected to cost more than even when compared to Apple’s current premium iPads, which are available on the market. Insiders further claim that the pricing could exceed the company’s typical threshold, which further draws comparison with the Vision Pro headset (which faced backlash for being too expensive). With Apple’s loyal fan base also becoming cost-sensitive, a niche foldable product at a high price might not make business sense, at least not now.

Market demand: Still niche

iPads continue to sell well, but tablets remain a niche when compared to smartphones. A foldable iPad would appeal to an even smaller group of buyers, who have been raising concerns within Apple about the product’s scalability and commercial success, a key factor in Apple’s launch strategy globally, including India.

Technical hurdles: The crease problem

The biggest roadblock seems to be on the engineering and design front. Apple aimed to eliminate the display crease, a common issue with current foldables from Samsung and others. However, perfecting this technology without escalating production costs has proven too difficult for now. Apple’s reputation for polished hardware may have played a role in pausing the launch.

Foldable iPads: Not cancelled, but delayed indefinitely

The foldable iPad project is not scrapped, according to industry insiders. Apple may revisit the idea in the future once foldable display tech improves and production becomes more cost-effective. Until then, Indian fans waiting for a next-gen foldable Apple tablet may have to wait longer than expected.