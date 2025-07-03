Advertisement
  3. OnePlus Nord 5 series to launch on July 9: 7100mAh battery, Dimensity 8350 chipset and more

OnePlus has confirmed the India launch of its Nord 5 series on July 8, with the Nord 5 going on sale from July 9 and Nord CE 5 from July 12. The company has revealed key specifications of the Nord CE 5, including a massive 7,100mAh battery, Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, and 50MP OIS camera.

OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 5 Image Source : OnePlus
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading names in the smartphone segment, has been working up for a major summer launch in India, which has been reportedly scheduled for July 8. The brand is set to unveil the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones, along with the new OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earphones. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has revealed key details about the upcoming devices, including sale dates and major hardware specs.

OnePlus Nord 5 series launch set for July 8: Nord 5, Nord CE 5 

According to OnePlus, the flagship OnePlus Nord 5 will go on sale starting July 9, while the more budget-friendly Nord CE 5 will be available from July 12. The company is promoting the Nord CE 5 as an accessible device offering a flagship-like experience.

Nord CE 5: Massive battery and MediaTek power

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor built on a 4nm process. It is said to have scored over 1.47 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. The device will also pack a 7,100mAh battery, claimed to last up to 2.5 days on a single charge. It supports 80W fast charging, topping up the battery from 1–100% in under 60 minutes.

Camera-wise, the Nord CE 5 includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and an unspecified Sony sensor. The design is nearly identical to the Nord 5, with model-specific colours: blue for Nord CE 5 and white for Nord 5.

OnePlus Nord 5 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The flagship OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and an advanced cooling system, reportedly the largest in its category. It will house a 50MP Sony LYT-700 sensor at the rear and a 50MP Samsung JN5 front camera- certainly.

The full reveal of all devices is expected at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 8, streamed live across OnePlus channels.

