iPhone 17 Pro set for September launch with massive camera, 12GB RAM and performance upgrades Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 Pro series in September 2025 with significant design and performance upgrades. Expect a 24MP selfie camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, a new aluminium design, and a powerful A19 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 3nm process.

New Delhi:

Apple is all set to launch the latest iPhone 17 series in September 2025, continuing its tradition of early-September unveilings. This time, the company will introduce a new variant, the iPhone 17 Air, replacing the previous Plus model. The lineup will include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Major camera upgrades on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is planning a major camera overhaul for the iPhone 17 lineup:

24MP Front camera: All four models will sport a new 24MP front-facing camera, a major upgrade from the 12MP found in the iPhone 16.

48MP Telephoto lens: The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will come with a powerful 48MP telephoto lens, up from 12MP, for crisper zoom and portrait shots.

Design overhaul: Aluminium and hybrid rear

In a shift from titanium, the iPhone 17 Pro will use an aluminium frame with a hybrid rear panel that combines aluminium and glass. A newly reshaped rectangular camera housing with rounded corners is also expected, though the triangular lens layout will remain familiar.

A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM for Pro models

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro models will run on Apple’s A19 Pro chip, expected to deliver faster speeds and better power efficiency thanks to TSMC’s 3nm Gen 3 technology. Additional highlights:

Wi-Fi 7 chip: Apple’s custom-designed Wi-Fi 7 chipset will replace Broadcom’s modules.

12GB RAM: The Pro models and the new iPhone 17 Air will get a RAM upgrade to 12GB for smoother multitasking and better support for Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India (Expected)

Given the upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor. While exact India pricing is under wraps, experts suggest it could cross the Rs 1.5 lakh mark for the base Pro variant, especially with rising component costs and enhanced features.

Stay tuned for Apple’s official September launch event to get confirmed pricing and availability in India.