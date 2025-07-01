Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may drop key ‘Saturn Ring’ camera design ahead of July 9 Launch: What to expect? Leaked renders suggest the removal of the signature metal camera rings or the ‘Saturn Ring Design’. The phone is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, a slimmer body, and a lighter weight.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9 (2025), which will unveil the foldable range of products. But a new render of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has surfaced on the internet, which reveals a subtle design change which are expected to be implemented on the device. One of the major shifts could be the removal of the metal camera rings, which were seen on last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Render suggests a camera design overhaul

Shared by tipster Ice, Universe, the render shows a blue variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a triple rear camera setup. Notably, the phone lacks the thick metallic rings around each camera lens—also known as the Saturn Ring Design—a design element used in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 series.

According to the leak, Samsung has reportedly dropped the metal rings in response to user criticism. This may also extend to the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Launch date and event details

Samsung has confirmed that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9 in New York. The event will be livestreamed at 7:30 PM IST on YouTube and Samsung’s official channels. Pre-reservations are already live for Indian customers via Samsung's official site and partners.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Expected specifications

Here’s what the leaks suggest so far:

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy External Display: 6.5 inches Internal Display: 8 inches Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded), 8.9mm (folded) Weight: 215 grams Camera: Triple rear camera setup, without Saturn Ring Design

With a lighter design and premium hardware, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to push the next generation of foldable phones in India.

With its lighter form factor, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and the removal of the much-criticised Saturn Ring camera design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be Samsung’s most refined foldable yet. Indian consumers can look forward to a sleeker, more premium foldable experience, alongside expected AI features and improved multitasking.