Apple Vision Pro with M5 chip tipped to launch in 2025, affordable Smart Glasses in 2027 Apple is reportedly working on several new XR headsets and smart glasses, including an upgraded Vision Pro with an M5 chip, expected in Q3 2025. A more affordable Vision Air model and Ray-Ban Meta Glasses-style Apple Smart Glasses are also in development.

New Delhi:

Apple is gearing up to expand its presence in the wearable tech space. According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-gen Apple Vision Pro XR headset will be powered by the Apple M5 chip and is slated for mass production in Q3 2025. The upgraded model is expected to retain most of the specifications of the current Vision Pro but with a boost in performance due to the new chipset.

Apple is targeting 150,000 to 200,000 units for the first year of sales. Despite the enhancements, the Vision Pro will continue to cater to a niche audience with a focus on XR development, ecosystem expansion, and inventory reduction.

Apple Vision Air and Smart Glasses in the pipeline

Apple is also developing a more affordable headset named Vision Air, which is expected to enter production in Q3 2027. This model will reportedly weigh up to 40% less than the Vision Pro by replacing glass with plastic and using magnesium alloy materials. It will feature fewer sensors and be powered by a flagship iPhone processor. Price expectations range between USD 1,500 and USD 2,000 (approx. Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.67 lakh).

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple Vision Pro

Additionally, Apple is working on Smart Glasses, designed to rival Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. These smart wearables may lack displays but offer audio playback, video recording, gesture recognition, and AI-powered features. Production is set to begin in Q2 2027, with Apple aiming to ship 3 to 5 million units in the first year.

XR Glasses with LCoS display and a new display accessory are also in development

By 2028, Apple is expected to introduce another pair of advanced XR glasses with Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) technology and waveguide-supported colour display. These glasses will also feature voice and gesture control and deep AI integration.

Apple is also said to be working on a Display Accessory capable of showing content from iPhones and other devices. Equipped with Birdbath optics and electrochromic dimming, the product’s mass production was initially planned for Q2 2026, but has been paused since late 2024 due to limited competitive edge.