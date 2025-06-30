Upcoming Smartphones in July: Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Realme gear up for big launches July 2025 is packed with exciting smartphone launches, from innovative foldables to flagship killers. Major brands like Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme are all set to unveil new models, including the Nothing Phone 3, Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus Nord 5, Reno 14 series and more.

New Delhi:

Several top smartphone makers are gearing up to launch next-gen flagships and mid-range models in India this July. From Nothing’s sleek new Phone 3 to Samsung’s latest Galaxy foldables, the month promises action for every tech enthusiast.

Nothing Phone 3 set to launch on July 1

The Nothing Phone 3 arrives with an upgraded Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a fresh design featuring a “Glyph Matrix” LED layout. It also introduces a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for improved photography.

Specs:

6.77-inches LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Triple rear (50MP primary + telephoto), 32MP front

Backed by a 5,150mAh, 65W wired, 20W wireless

OPPO Reno 14 Series set to launch on July 3

OPPO will launch the Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14, powered by Dimensity 8450 and 8350, respectively. Both phones will feature AI-enhanced photography tools and high-refresh OLED displays.

Specs:

6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution

Comes with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage

Triple 50MP rear cameras, 50MP selfie

Backed by a 6,200mAh battery, with 80W charging

OnePlus Nord 5 Series set to launch on July 8

OnePlus is bringing the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, targeting premium mid-range buyers. The Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Nord CE 5 uses the Dimensity 8350.

Specs:

6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution

50MP dual camera,

Backed by a 7,000mAh battery

100W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables set to launch on July 9

At its Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung will unveil the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and possibly a new Z Fold Ultra and FE Flip. Expect thinner, lighter, and more durable foldables. A tri-fold prototype may also be teased.

Vivo X200 FE set to launch this month: (Date yet to be revealed)

The X200 FE will be the first “Fan Edition” in Vivo’s X-series, featuring a Dimensity 9300+ processor, Zeiss cameras, and 4K front video recording.

Specs:

6.31-inches AMOLED, 120Hz

50MP + 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup

Backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging

Realme 15 Series set to launch this month (date yet to be revealed)

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 15 and 15 Pro are coming soon. While details remain under wraps, expect strong specs and competitive pricing.