Upcoming Smartphones in July: Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Realme gear up for big launches

Several top smartphone makers are gearing up to launch next-gen flagships and mid-range models in India this July. From Nothing’s sleek new Phone 3 to Samsung’s latest Galaxy foldables, the month promises action for every tech enthusiast.
Nothing Phone 3 set to launch on July 1
The Nothing Phone 3 arrives with an upgraded Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a fresh design featuring a “Glyph Matrix” LED layout. It also introduces a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for improved photography.
Specs:
- 6.77-inches LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- Triple rear (50MP primary + telephoto), 32MP front
- Backed by a 5,150mAh, 65W wired, 20W wireless
OPPO Reno 14 Series set to launch on July 3
OPPO will launch the Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14, powered by Dimensity 8450 and 8350, respectively. Both phones will feature AI-enhanced photography tools and high-refresh OLED displays.
Specs:
- 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution
- Comes with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
- Triple 50MP rear cameras, 50MP selfie
- Backed by a 6,200mAh battery, with 80W charging
OnePlus Nord 5 Series set to launch on July 8
OnePlus is bringing the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, targeting premium mid-range buyers. The Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Nord CE 5 uses the Dimensity 8350.
Specs:
- 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution
- 50MP dual camera,
- Backed by a 7,000mAh battery
- 100W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables set to launch on July 9
At its Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung will unveil the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and possibly a new Z Fold Ultra and FE Flip. Expect thinner, lighter, and more durable foldables. A tri-fold prototype may also be teased.
Vivo X200 FE set to launch this month: (Date yet to be revealed)
The X200 FE will be the first “Fan Edition” in Vivo’s X-series, featuring a Dimensity 9300+ processor, Zeiss cameras, and 4K front video recording.
Specs:
- 6.31-inches AMOLED, 120Hz
- 50MP + 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup
- Backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging
Realme 15 Series set to launch this month (date yet to be revealed)
Realme has confirmed that the Realme 15 and 15 Pro are coming soon. While details remain under wraps, expect strong specs and competitive pricing.