Apple’s most affordable MacBook to launch in 2026 with A18 Pro chip: Expectations Expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026, this 13-inch MacBook could be more affordable than the current MacBook Air and offer vibrant color options. With AI capabilities and efficient performance, it could target a broader user base and boost Apple’s MacBook shipments.

New Delhi:

In a surprising twist, Apple is reportedly working on developing a more affordable MacBook laptop, which is said to be powered by its iPhone chip. According to Ming-Chi Kuo (an Apple analyst), this new device will feature the A18 Pro chipset, which is being used in the iPhone 16 Pro series.

Kuo further claims the device could go into mass production in late Q4 2025 or early Q1 2026 and will likely come with a 13-inch display. Apple may offer this MacBook in multiple colour options like silver, blue, pink, and yellow, aiming to attract younger or budget-conscious consumers.

A18 Pro-powered MacBook: A shift from M-series silicon

Unlike current MacBooks that use the M-series chips, Apple’s new budget MacBook is expected to rely on the A18 Pro chip, making it the first Mac device to adopt an A-series processor. While the A18 Pro is designed for iPhones, it boasts impressive performance capabilities — including a 16-core Neural Engine, faster CPU and GPU, and enhanced AI processing.

The move could lower production costs, helping Apple offer a MacBook below the current MacBook Air price of Rs 99,900. While the exact price is not yet confirmed, it is expected to be the most affordable MacBook in the lineup.

Apple targets higher shipments, broader reach

Kuo also predicted that Apple could ship between 5–7 million units, which will run on the A18 Pro-powered MacBook in 2026. The company further aims to push the total MacBook shipments back to 25 million units, matching the peak during the COVID-19 era. This strategy may help the company to tap into emerging markets and students, offering a device that balances AI capability, affordability and mobility.

The new MacBook may also serve as a testing ground for Apple’s AI ambitions, with the A18 Pro enabling Apple Intelligence features like on-device machine learning and real-time processing.