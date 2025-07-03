LG Split ACs with AI Dual Inverter: Smart settings you must know LG split air conditioners are redefining home cooling with their AI Dual Inverter technology. This smart system understands room conditions and adjusts fan speed and temperature automatically, providing faster and more efficient cooling while saving energy.

LG split air conditioners offer a powerful and intelligent cooling solution for Indian households. Packed with advanced features like AI Dual Inverter, UV Nano sterilisation, Viraat Mode, and ThinQ app connectivity, these ACs ensure faster cooling, enhanced air purity, and remote operation through smartphones. LG also integrates safety sensors and AI+ learning to adapt to your preferences, delivering maximum comfort with energy efficiency.

Faster cooling with Viraat Mode

LG's exclusive Viraat Mode boosts the AC’s cooling capacity to up to 117 per cent (varies by model), ensuring rapid and uniform temperature control. This feature is especially useful during Indian summers when the outside heat peaks and instant relief is needed.

Cleaner air with UV Nano and Plasmaster Ionizer++

For Indian homes concerned about air quality, LG split systems come equipped with Plasmaster Ionizer++ and UV Nano Technology. The Ionizer removes bacteria, germs, and dust particles, while UV Nano sterilises the fan using UV light, ensuring fresher, germ-free airflow every time.

Safe and reliable with ADC sensors

Built with ADC safety sensors, LG split air conditioners offer strong protection throughout their operation. These sensors ensure stability in extreme weather conditions and electrical fluctuations, common in many Indian regions.

Smartphone control with ThinQ & AI+ adaptation

With ThinQ app connectivity, users can control their LG AC remotely through their smartphones. Additionally, the AI+ feature monitors your usage patterns and gradually adjusts cooling preferences automatically, delivering personalised comfort and better energy savings over time.

A smart investment for your comfort

Choosing the right air conditioner is not just about cooling—it’s about ensuring comfort, health, and energy efficiency for your family. LG split air conditioners tick all the right boxes with their advanced features like AI-powered cooling, air purification, smart connectivity, and safety sensors. Whether you're dealing with extreme heat or concerned about indoor air quality, LG’s innovative technologies make it a reliable and future-ready choice for Indian homes. If you're planning to invest in a good AC this season, LG split systems offer great value and long-term peace of mind.