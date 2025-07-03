Meta adds direct messaging to Threads, but lacks encryption The global rollout includes Android, iOS, and web platforms, but the feature currently lacks end-to-end encryption—raising privacy concerns. While the update moves Threads closer to being a full-fledged social network, some users may hesitate due to the absence of secure messaging.

New Delhi:

Meta has rolled out a much-anticipated update to its Threads app- Direct Messaging (DMs). Starting from July itself, users above the age bar of 18 across Android, iOS, and web can send private one-on-one messages on the platform. This feature has been one of the most requested since Threads launched in 2023 as Meta’s alternative to X (formerly Twitter).

Users can access DMs by tapping the envelope icon at the top right of the Threads app. From there, they can initiate text-based chats with mutual followers—either within Threads or Instagram.

Basic features first, more on the way

The current messaging setup is simple: it supports text messages, emoji reactions, muting, and spam reporting. Meta has confirmed that more features, including group chats, message requests from non-followers, and inbox filters, will be added in the coming months.

Meta aims to expand communication tools while maintaining safety. However, the biggest limitation of this rollout is the lack of end-to-end encryption, a feature now standard on many messaging apps.

No encryption raises concerns about privacy

Unlike WhatsApp (also owned by Meta), Threads DMs are not end-to-end encrypted, meaning Meta could potentially access the message contents if required. This has raised eyebrows among users concerned about digital privacy and data protection.

Meta responded by stating that it is introducing DMs with a safety-first approach. “We’re only allowing DMs between your Threads followers or mutual followers from Instagram, aged 18 and older,” the company said. Meta also claims the messaging is protected by its privacy standards and safety infrastructure.

Threads continues to evolve as a standalone platform

The introduction of DMs is part of Meta’s strategy to transform Threads from an Instagram companion into a standalone social network. Recently, Threads also added a “Highlighter” feature to spotlight standout posts in the For You feed.

With over 350 million monthly active users, Threads is growing rapidly. However, until encryption is added, privacy-conscious users may be cautious about using DMs for sensitive conversations.