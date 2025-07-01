Oppo Reno 14, 14 Pro and 14F to launch in India on July 3: Packed with big upgrades The Oppo Reno 14 series is officially launching in India on July 3, 2025. The lineup includes the Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro, and Reno 14F, promising sleek designs, AMOLED displays, upgraded cameras, and powerful chipsets. Prices are expected to start at Rs 31,999.

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, is set to launch its much-awaited Reno 14 series in the Indian market on July 3, 2025. The launch will be streamed live on Oppo India’s social platforms starting at noon (12 PM IST), which will further be followed by the series’ global debut at Malaysia’s OOO Music Festival.

The lineup will include three variants- Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro and Reno 14F, each promising powerful performance and stunning design, as claimed by the company.

Expected price in India

The Reno 14 series will likely target the mid-premium segment:

Reno 14F: Rs 31,999 (estimated)

Reno 14: Rs 39,999 (estimated)

Reno 14 Pro: Rs 53,999 to Rs 55,999 (depending on variant)

Buyers can also expect early bird offers on their purchase, which also include exchange bonuses, bank discounts and no-cost EMI plans.

Sleek design with durability

Oppo has maintained its reputation for its aesthetic design. The Reno 14 Pro may feature IP69-rated protection and Gorilla Glass, while all models will sport curved edges and slim profiles with premium finishes.

Display and camera features

All models come with AMOLED displays and 120Hz refresh rates.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: The smartphone will feature a quad rear camera with 50MP telephoto, ultra-wide, and main sensor and plus a 50MP AI selfie camera.

OPPO Reno 14: Similar rear setup with minor tweaks.

OPPO Reno 14F: Dual rear cameras for budget-focused users.

Performance and battery

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip

OPPO Reno 14: It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip

OPPO Reno 14F: It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset

All the models of the latest variant will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, with fast charging across all the ranges and wireless charging support on the Pro variant. The phones will run ColorOS based on Android 14.