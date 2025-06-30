Voltas Smart AC: Important features you must know before buying Voltas Smart ACs combine energy efficiency, intelligent control, and user convenience to redefine modern cooling. With features like mobile app control, voice assistant integration, inverter technology, and smart diagnosis, these ACs are perfect for Indian homes.

If you are planning to buy a new air conditioner this summer, do not just go by tonnage or price; smart features matter more than ever. Voltas, one of India’s most trusted AC brands, offers a range of Smart Air Conditioners packed with intelligent technologies that go beyond just cooling. From mobile app control and voice assistant compatibility to energy-saving inverter technology and smart diagnostics, Voltas Smart ACs are built to deliver comfort, convenience, and cost efficiency for Indian homes. Here's everything you need to know before bringing one home.

Voltas Smart ACs come with built-in Wi-Fi support, allowing you to control the unit from anywhere using the Voltas Smart AC App (available on iOS and Android). Key app features include:

Turn the AC on/off remotely

Set the temperature and fan speed

Schedule cooling times

Monitor power consumption

This ensures your home is always comfortable before you arrive while helping you save electricity.

Voice Assistant Compatibility

No need to search for remotes — Voltas Smart ACs support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, offering hands-free control. With simple voice commands, you can:

Adjust the temperature

Change AC modes

Turn the AC on or off

Inverter Technology for power savings

All Voltas Smart ACs come equipped with adjustable inverter compressors, which optimise energy use based on the room's cooling needs.

Up to 50 per cent energy savings compared to traditional models

4-in-1 Convertible Cooling lets you run the AC at different power levels

Ideal for both heavy and moderate usage

Smart Diagnosis and Auto Maintenance Alerts

The Smart Diagnosis System detects issues early and shows error codes directly in the app.

Allows remote troubleshooting

Reduces repair downtime

Sends alerts for filter cleaning and maintenance

Intelligent Auto Mode

The Auto Mode adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and humidity for enhanced comfort and efficiency. It helps:

Prevent overcooling

Maintain a consistent room temperature

Save energy without sacrificing comfort

Ideal Room-Based Options

1 Ton Smart AC: Best for small rooms up to 120 sq. ft. 1.5 Ton Smart AC: Suited for medium-sized rooms up to 180 sq. ft.

Both options come with app control, inverter efficiency, and voice assistant support.

Price Range and Value

Voltas Smart ACs are competitively priced, offering high-end features at an accessible cost:

Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000: Entry-level 1 Ton and 1.5 Ton models

Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000: Premium models with convertible modes and advanced diagnostics

Voltas Smart ACs offer much more than cooling. With features like remote control, voice commands, inverter efficiency, and proactive maintenance alerts, they’re built for the smart Indian household. Before investing in your next AC, make sure you choose a model that fits both your space and your lifestyle — and Voltas checks all the boxes.