WhatsApp for iOS to get multi-account support soon: What to expect? WhatsApp is working on a new multi-account support feature for iOS to manage personal and business accounts on a single iPhone. The upcoming update will have a dedicated ‘Account List’ page in settings, enabling seamless switching between accounts without needing to log out or restart the app.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly developing a long-awaited feature for iPhone users where a device can have multi-account support. As per the WABetaInfo report, this new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.19.10.74 and is currently under development. Once released, it will enable users to switch between different WhatsApp accounts on one device with ease.

This move will especially benefit those who use both personal and business accounts, eliminating the hassle of carrying two phones or constantly logging in and out.

New account list page to simplify switching

The new feature is expected to add an “Account List” section under the app’s Settings menu. This page will display all WhatsApp accounts signed in on the iPhone. Users will be able to:

Add or remove accounts

View profile pictures and status

Switch between accounts with a single tap

Once a user switches to a specific account, WhatsApp will automatically load that account's chat history, media, and preferences, including notification tones, auto-download settings, and backup options.

Importantly, users will not need to log out or restart the app to switch accounts — the process will be instant and seamless.

Notification handling between accounts

WhatsApp is also working on improving how notifications are managed when multiple accounts are in use on the same device. When a message arrives for a secondary account while the user is active in their primary one, the notification will display the sender's name along with the account name.

Tapping the notification will automatically switch the user to the relevant account and open the conversation, streamlining the experience.

Still in development

According to WABetaInfo, both the multi-account switching feature and improved notification handling are still in development and not yet available, even to beta testers using Apple’s TestFlight. There is currently no official word on when these features will roll out to the public.