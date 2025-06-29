Buy premium smartphones at huge discount for limited period in Vijay Sales’ Mega Open Box Sale Vijay Sales has kicked off its Mega Open Box Sale starting June 28, offering significant discounts on display and open-box models of premium smartphones, tablets, and more.

New Delhi:

Vijay Sales, one of India’s top electronics retail chains, has officially announced its Mega Open Box Sale, starting Saturday, June 28. The sale features substantial discounts on open-box and demo models of electronic gadgets across categories, including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, washing machines, and more.

The sale is live on both Vijay Sales’ website and its physical stores, allowing customers the flexibility to shop from wherever they prefer. For smartphone lovers and Apple fans, the biggest deals are on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, and the Apple iPad Air 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus at Rs 1,00,454

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (12GB RAM + 512GB storage) is now available for Rs 1,00,454, down from its original price of Rs 1,11,999. The device boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, Android 15, and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. Other highlights include 45W fast charging, 15W wireless, and reverse charging support.

iPhone 15 Plus Store Demo at Rs 57,990

Apple fans can grab the iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) demo model for Rs 57,990. This device features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the Apple A16 Bionic chip, dual 48MP + 12MP rear cameras, and MagSafe charging. Running on iOS 17 (upgradable to iOS 18.5), it is a premium iPhone at a much lower price.

iPad Air 2024 with M2 Chip at Rs 45,000

Tablet buyers can consider the Apple iPad Air 2024 demo model, priced at Rs 45,000. It offers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, powered by Apple’s M2 chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The iPad supports Apple Pencil Pro, making it a great choice for creatives and students.

ALSO READ: HONOR Magic V5 to launch on July 2, as the world’s slimmest foldable phone

The Magic V5 is expected to carry forward the design excellence seen in the Magic V3, which had a remarkable thickness of 4.35mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded. Although final specs haven’t been revealed, early reports suggest the Magic V5 could go even thinner while packing more power under the hood.