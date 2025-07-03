iPhone’s Voice Isolation: Make clearer calls even in noisy places with this hidden feature Apple’s Voice Isolation feature on iPhones enhances voice clarity during phone and FaceTime calls by minimising background noise. Available on devices running iOS 16.4 or later, this AI-powered tool helps users sound clearer in noisy environments with just a few taps from the Control Centre.

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading name in the world of technology, is commonly known for its range of iPhone devices, iPads, MacBooks and more premium gadgets. The brand comes with a plethora of features which are unexplored by it's users many times, and one such feature is focused on voice calling. It has a powerful audio enhancement tool for iPhones, which is called the ‘Voice Isolation’ feature, which enables users to enjoy crystal-clear conversations by minimising background noise. This feature is available for devices running iOS 16.4 and above, and works on both phone calls and FaceTime.

How to enable the Voice Isolation feature on your iPhone?

Activating the feature is simple and can be done mid-call:

Start a call: Begin a regular or FaceTime call. Open Control Centre: Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen. Tap Mic Mode: A menu will appear with mic settings. Select Voice Isolation: Choose the option to prioritise your voice.

How does it work?

Voice Isolation uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse incoming audio in real time. It detects the user's voice and filters out background noise, ensuring that only the main speaker is heard clearly by the other person.

Benefits of using the Voice Isolation feature over calls

Improved clarity: Your voice sounds sharper and more focused. Great for noisy places: Ideal for use in traffic, markets, or offices. Easy to use: Activate or disable with a couple of taps in Control Centre.

Other Mic modes which could be tried on your iPhone

Besides Voice Isolation, iPhones also offer:

Standard: Normal voice processing, no filters. Wide Spectrum: Captures all environmental sounds, ideal for group chats or ambient recordings. Automatic: Dynamically switches modes depending on call type.

Whether you are commuting or attending a call from a busy street in India, Voice Isolation is a must-know feature for any iPhone user wanting better sound quality on calls.